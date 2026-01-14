Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 47

Need to Deposit or withdraw with WMZ or BTC. 

So add those payment option. 

I dont know what rule ur r playing with, but must need those payment option. that we can deposit or withdraw worldwide. 

 

hello,

i have not deposited using cardpay..

can i withdraw earned funds using cardpay option?

is card pay only to refund back to card..?

 
why is my rented vps said locked operation
 
nadianoor:
All subscription services payments in MQL5.com (VPS, signals etc.) are locked in the payments page until the subscription period ends and then the amount is properly debited/credited to the appropriate party.

 
Hello 
what is the minimum deposit to my mt4 account before I can follow a signal provider on the community? 
 
Isaac Ebose:
You must check the price of the signal you want to follow and add to that the MQL5 VPS cost.

Also have in mind that these costs are monthly.

ım buyed new indicators but its said financal operations limited ı need help 
 
hamzacel:
Contact the Service Desk, we can't help you here.

 
How can I join  and how can I sign in 
 
King Lesta:
You have already joined MQL5.com.

