Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 55
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
From three seconds to three days - it all depends on your bank.
I see, thanks, we'll wait longer.
Who withdrew to a bank card, how long does it take to receive? Can USD be transferred to EUR card (VISA)?
Withdrew to ruble card, everything came instantly, converted itself.
Thank you! It came too. Almost 2 days came to my bank. I'll keep it in mind for the future.
Who withdrew to a bank card, how long does it take to receive? Can USD be transferred to an EUR card (VISA)?
Payments to bank cards can take up to 35 working days depending on the country, bank, and crediting policy of each particular institution.
But this is an extreme case - it usually takes no more than 3-5 days.
hi, is this is mt4 or mt5 platform?
This article is about MQL5 payments, nothing to do with the platform.