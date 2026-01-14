Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 55

Vladimir Karputov:

From three seconds to three days - it all depends on your bank.

I see, thanks, we'll wait longer.

 
Nauris Zukas:
Who withdrew to a bank card, how long does it take to receive? Can USD be transferred to EUR card (VISA)?
I withdrew to a rouble card, everything came instantly, converted by itself.
 
Maxim Romanov:
Thank you! It came too. Almost 2 days came to my bank. I'll keep it in mind for the future.

 
Nauris Zukas:
To a good Russian bank - instantly. In the eurozone - curious to know. Let me know how you get it, if not difficult.
In order not to lose on conversion, you can open sub-accounts with different currencies in your account and link different cards to them. In Alfa-Bank it's like this, 5 debit cards are free in the tariff plan (not economy).
 
Hey Please Help me deposit Zar To MT4 as USD
 

Payments to bank cards can take up to 35 working days depending on the country, bank, and crediting policy of each particular institution.

But this is an extreme case - it usually takes no more than 3-5 days.

 
hi, is this is mt4 or mt5 platform?
 
Julija Ubaviciute:
This article is about MQL5 payments, nothing to do with the platform.

 
Comments that are not related to this topic have been moved to "Random topics".
 
Hello, I have blocked the withdrawal of funds because they are verifying my account additionally (I am already a registrar as a seller) but it has been almost 3 months.  Is it normal that it takes so long?  And the service desk does not answer me
