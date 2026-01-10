Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 54
Hello friends can anyone tell me if this account verification takes too long I have money available I had already made some withdrawals before now it's asking me to wait for verification.
the same thing happened to me. how long did yours take?
There are different indications of the maximum withdraw fund 500usd and 1000usd wc is the actual maximum and if i were to withdraw 1000 usd perharps per day on different withdraw platforms eg paypal and bank card , can the withdraw be successful?
There is a $500 daily withdrawal limit from your MQL5 account, for any other case contact the Service Desk.
I can not get my money out.
Contact your broker, we can't help you here.
Who withdrew to a bank card, how long does it take to receive? Can USD be transferred to EUR card (VISA)?
From three seconds to three days - it depends on your bank.