GOOD AFTERNOON.I MADE THE PAYMENT VIA BOLETO WITH SAFECHARGE BUT I HAVEN'T RECEIVED THE PRODUCT,HOW SHOULD I PROCEED?
How do I withdraw my funds in full?
First you need to remember what was written in the warning when you deposited your funds.
Hello!
I can't withdraw money (max. amount for withdrawal is 0.01$, although I have 215$ on my account).
What is the problem - I do not know.
I wrote on 30 March to Service Desk, today I received a reply,
that I would describe in more detail.
I described in more detail and attached a screenshot.
Please help me to sort out this problem.
Money earned in the services of the resource? Or entered by you?
Earned from selling products in the services of the resource.
Gennady Kuznetsov, 2019.04.04 19:43
I hear you, thank you.
I apologise, I wanted to speed things up.