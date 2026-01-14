Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 37

GOOD AFTERNOON.I MADE THE PAYMENT VIA BOLETO WITH SAFECHARGE BUT I HAVEN'T RECEIVED THE PRODUCT,HOW SHOULD I PROCEED?

 
How do I withdraw my funds in full???
 
Александр Климович:
How do I withdraw my funds in full?

First you need to remember what was written in the warning when you deposited your funds.

 

Hello!

I can't withdraw money (max. amount for withdrawal is 0.01$, although I have 215$ on my account).

What is the problem - I do not know.

I wrote on 30 March to Service Desk, today I received a reply,

that I would describe in more detail.

I described in more detail and attached a screenshot.

Please help me to sort out this problem.

 
Gennady Kuznetsov:

Hello!

I can't withdraw money (max. amount for withdrawal is 0.01$, although I have 215$ on my account).

What is the problem - I don't know.

I wrote to Service Desk on 30 March, today I received a reply,

which I would describe in more detail.

I described in more detail and attached a screenshot.

Please help me to understand this problem.

Money earned in the services of the resource? Or entered by you?

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Is the money earned in the services of the resource? Or entered by you?

Earned from selling products in the services of the resource.

 
Gennady Kuznetsov:

Earned from the sale of products in the resource services.

Did you do in your application to the BOD what they asked you to do? You did.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Discussion of the article "MQL5.community payment system".

Gennady Kuznetsov, 2019.04.04 19:43

Hello!

I can't withdraw money (max withdrawal amount is 0.01$, although I have 215$ on my account).

What is the problem - I do not know.

I wrote on 30 March to Service Desk, today I received a reply,

that I would describe in more detail.

I described in more detail and attached a screenshot.

Please help me to sort out this problem.

Then expect a reply from SD. Why are you asking here?
 
Artyom Trishkin:

Did you do in your application to the BOD what they asked you to do? We did.

Then expect a response from the BOD. Why are you asking here?

I hear you, thank you.

I apologise, I wanted to speed things up.

 
The WebMoney Z-purse Z451440065600 for manual deposit is not valid anymore.
 
I would like to know how to withdraw my funds.I was cheated by my broker and ran away bitch and the money remained 218 $ although I lost 80 $ .can you help to withdraw the money. Thank you.
No offence taken.
