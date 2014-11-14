Attention Contest! Guess the EURUSD exchange rate on 13.11.2014 and get up to $67.5 and at least $18 - page 14

New comment
[Deleted]  
sanyooooook:

not the right comparison. if price movements were random, it would fit. But it's not random.

And the proof is in the uncovering of the rate manipulation scams.

And how much more we don't know what's being done to the rate.

:-) Now this is interesting, then we can start with the definition of the word "randomness" itself

Randomness - as a complete absence of patterns (which I think is absurd in itself, although generically, imho, this is the meaning which is most often used).

Randomness as in the recognition that the number of variables is so infinite that an attempt to trace a pattern seems unrealistic

Or something else...

And already from the chosen point of view consider the process of flipping a coin :-)

 
IvanIvanov:

:-) Now that's interesting, then we can start with the definition of the word "randomness" itself

Randomness as a complete absence of regularities (which I think is absurd in itself, although it is the meaning most commonly used, imho).

Randomness as in the recognition that the number of variables is so infinite that an attempt to trace a pattern seems unrealistic

Or something else...

And already from the chosen point of view consider the process of flipping a coin :-)

here's your definition: accidental is anything that is not accidental but intentional and pre-planned. )

ZS: but if you look at the scale of the universe, any pattern is an accident ))

[Deleted]  
sanyooooook:

here's your definition: accidental is anything that is not accidental but intentional and pre-planned. )

SZZ: but if you look at the scale of the universe, then every regularity is a randomness...)

I'm more impressed by the universal scale of random patterns :-))

By the way, Williams' definition of Chaos is the highest manifestation of regularities...

 

it's been almost two weeks since the contest started,

everyone bought at the beginning and thinks they'll get lucky,

but the price doesn't stand still,

although for 2 weeks it is almost in the same area.

ZS: In general, Friday )

 

found a new(old) one for predictions:


 
sanyooooook:

found a new(old) one for predictions:


sanyooooook:

it's been almost two weeks since the contest started,

everyone bought in at the beginning and thinks they'll get lucky,

but the price doesn't stand still,

although for 2 weeks it is almost in the same area.

SZS: in general Friday )

Everyone's waiting for a deadline to make closer to the price then
 
Wow, I'm already in 4th place, and at the beginning I was in first place. Between 3 and 5, 22 and 11 points in total there are 33 more participants between us :)
 
Alexey:
Wow, I'm already in 4th place, and at the beginning I was in first place. Between 3 and 5, 22 and 11 points in total there are 33 more participants between us :)
There's plenty more to come and there's plenty more to come.)
 
sanyooooook:
There's plenty more where that came from.)
Yeah, but that doesn't make it any happier.
 
sanyooooook:
There's plenty more where that came from.)
Well... you can take me out of the pile - I won't overstuff it. I did it ;)
1...7891011121314151617181920
New comment