Attention Contest! Guess the EURUSD exchange rate on 13.11.2014 and get up to $67.5 and at least $18 - page 13
Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing
ALXIMIKS, 2014.10.13 00:52
Since no one - I'll start then:
EURUSD - 1.288582
yep - came one month earlier than guessed
super )
but it's a little early.)
you need to think how to encourage such super accurate predictions in the future(although it could just be a fluke).
You need a series of at least 100 forecasts from the same tipster to avoid it being a fluke :-) or maybe even that's not enough...
it seems to me that in this case five times would be enough.
You can flip a coin up five times, but doubts about randomness are unlikely to be removed.
not the right comparison. if price movements were random, it would fit. But it's not random.
and the proof is in the uncovering of currency manipulation scams.
And how many more do not know what they are doing to the exchange rate.
The problem is that they do not have a clue when it comes to the movement of currency and they do not have a clue when it comes to the movement of currency and they do not have a clue when it comes to the movement of currency.
Here's a rough comparison of what traders do when they trade.