Attention Contest! Guess the EURUSD exchange rate on 13.11.2014 and get up to $67.5 and at least $18 - page 15

artmedia70:
Well... you can take me out of the pile - I'm not going to take over. I did it ;)
Why take me out, stay in, maybe you'll get lucky.)
 

Well, people of analysis )

last week to set the forecast post (after another 3 days you can edit this post).

everyone stays firm on their forecast and the euro is getting lower and lower. )

 
1.25724
The rebound will be
 
IvanIvanov:
The rebound will be
from what level? )
check it out the other day... :-)
 
and I think it's about to go down
Maybe, depending on the targets, ukraine is going to go up, but I think it will go down to 1.29 or even higher.
and then down... even harder... if it's the euro

If anyone can draw a screenshot of the forecast if you don't mind... I can't really do it from my mobile phone right now...
 

Well if the bounce is that one I think so:


