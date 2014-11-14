Attention Contest! Guess the EURUSD exchange rate on 13.11.2014 and get up to $67.5 and at least $18 - page 15
Well... you can take me out of the pile - I'm not going to take over. I did it ;)
Well, people of analysis )
last week to set the forecast post (after another 3 days you can edit this post).
everyone stays firm on their forecast and the euro is getting lower and lower. )
The rebound will be
from what level? )
I think it's going to go down
Well if the bounce is that one I think so: