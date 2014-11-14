Attention Contest! Guess the EURUSD exchange rate on 13.11.2014 and get up to $67.5 and at least $18 - page 16
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
well, the trend is confirmed:
we're about to find 15 more confirmations :-)
1,15300 (+ - 300)
-300
accepted
1,1596 (+ - 100)
-100,
accepted