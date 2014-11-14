Attention Contest! Guess the EURUSD exchange rate on 13.11.2014 and get up to $67.5 and at least $18 - page 18
It's time to "announce the whole list" here in the thread.
It is of course too early to sum up the results, but the list of those who took part with their bets is here, as is the link in the first post of this thread:
), but it seems to me that not a bit, for example the timing of the post can be judged by its id in the link. The greater the id, the later the prediction is made. In addition the file has the ability to sort by this id.
Link is made mostly for me to check at the end of the contest that in the table with the values that are in the branch,
and to find the post quickly.
ZS: Although no, the sorting will not be correct, not by id.
When the forecast date is next to the forecast, the accuracy of the forecast is immediately visible. If the forecast coincided with the current price, then the time factor of the forecast comes into play.
Once again, in my opinion, it is clearer.
the final hours and all will be clear.
the circle of potential winners is narrowing.
the time of reckoning is approaching, but the question is how to pay? )
I'm thinking of using the service "Freelance" for payment, but what will the administration say?
Is it possible to conduct such a transaction there for a bonus?
Probably not, formally they have no right to do so, if they do they become vulnerable to allegations of fraudulent financial transactions.
Well, I think there have been instances when someone lost an argument by 10 quid a pop.
well it seems there have been instances of 10 quid' worth of funds being transferred by someone losing an argument to someone else.