Promotion of indicators - page 11
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I see in the marketplace that the limitation on tools for demo indicators is also allowed. I can only welcome this sensible policy, it's a pity that the instructions for the authors don't say a word about it.
Well, what kind of instruction can there be? Each indicator is unique, and the author knows better what and how to limit in it for a demo-version (for someone the symbol limitation is ok, and for someone it is not). It's impossible to protest in the instructions about some, for example, the size of the arrays, the depth of the analyzed quotes history, etc. This is the author's domain. This is all the author's domain.
It's not about instructions on how to do protection, it's about instructions on how to put products on the marketplace. At the moment, there is a rule there that prohibits restricting the functionality of products. In my opinion, it needs a caveat that this rule only applies to experts.
This phrase in the rules is debatable. There are many products with several versions, which have the same core, but some restrictions on features - such as a more expensive pro version and a cheaper regular version. The author is free to impose any "own additional special restrictions", otherwise any product can be questioned, as it essentially meets some specification, which are the restrictions.
The meaning of the rule seems more or less obvious: I think it is directed against tilted expert returns in the tester on historical data. But the wording seems tentative.
To me - the phrase "tipping EA returns in the tester" is not at all the same in meaning as - "own additional special restrictions". In general, the practice of moderating the marketplace shows that the MCs meant something other than what is stated in the rules.
Who has changed product versions, please advise how does this look for customers? The product is supposed to be checked again, so how fast is the change? And is the old version still available for download while the new version is being checked?
updates happen quite quickly (less than a day I remember).
Who has changed product versions, could you please tell me what this looks like for customers? The product is supposed to be checked again, then how quickly is the change? And is the old version still available for download while the new version is being checked?
Updates range from a day to three, depending on the amount of text in the announcement.
For the user, it looks like this: you go to the market in the terminal, and a number lights up in the "Purchases" tab:
You go there, and there's detailed information:
Only "What's new" is not in the terminal, only on the website.