deskipper:
what did servicedesk say?
 
server:
And silence? I take it...
 
deskipper:
So far, yes, after this thread there will probably be a result.
 
server:
No, by the morning the thread will be gone, under the pretext of advertising the indicator by the topicstarter the thread will be deleted
 

That's great, the topic seems to have attracted potential partners as well.

If it's not a secret, can you tell us who uses what criteria to select products for distribution?

 
deskipper:
If it doesn't live till morning, then we'll open a new one, we'll all write to servicedesk together.

We do one thing, we finish it!

 
Candid:

Please clean it up a bit - so it doesn't really feel like an advertisement for your product
 
If it is not a secret, can you share who uses what criteria to choose products for distribution?

I personally do not choose, I distribute all in a row - any link to any product, free or paid. If a product is free - it at any time will be a paid (well, he decided to put a price on it) it all should be taken into account later! (In theory)
 
Well, let's just say... The price of $ 10 and affiliate 10% is as it were not very interesting((( But I posted a link to yourself, as a moral support)))
 
server:
I personally do not choose, I distribute everything - any links to any product, free or paid. If the product is free - it at any time will be a paid (well, here's decided on his owner to put a price) it all must be taken into account later! (in theory)
Here I understand why the output = 0 (humour)
