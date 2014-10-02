Promotion of indicators - page 10
or as part of those involved.
No, that's not it.
Look, if you have 80% of your products, your site may be used instead of a catalogue, for example. Especially since it's not very convenient to look through your products in the terminal or on MQ's website, imho. I don't know how it is organised, but let's say it is more convenient. As a result, people may come to you just for links to freebies. I'm not saying that this is the case, just as an example.
Have you ever promoted products online?
I think I've made my point - the way the referral programme is set up now, there's simply no point in promoting products (it's too expensive!)
I think you've chosen the wrong path.
What do you think you are promoting? By giving links to 80% of the products?
Well, I'll see a dump of advertised products on the website, so what? Do you think I'll even look at one? And if I do, will I buy one?
Here in the marketplace I can browse the vendor's products, sort by date or rating, search by keyword.
And on your marketplace what? How is it better? Why should I walk around and choose there?
Here's a service for product selection and price comparison, I really like it. Yes, shops are paid off for the fact that he put their products on it. Well, there's a reason for that!
It's super-convenient - filter, sort, watch reviews, and then choose the best price or promotion in 2 clicks. Here's an example of choosing a tablet, play around.
I don't know exactly where and how you posted the links. I may have been a bit harsh about the dump.
But I'm pretty sure you weren't advertising all these products, you were just "sharing". Hence the zero output.
I don't claim to be the best affiliate of the year, but I can definitely say that the affiliate program works:
Maybe you should not try to promote the whole mql5.com market, but deal with specific products?
You have to sell, not bring him in. They have such a policy.
As for the seller, what good is it if he brings a customer to you, shows him everything but cannot sell.
You have to know how to sell, too.
And you think that these 12,000 conversions brought to mql5.com 12,000 new unique visitors? I'm not saying anything about how many of them registered (not that they bought anything) ;)
:) Guys, come on.
