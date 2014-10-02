Promotion of indicators - page 6
I mean a separate file and a link to the discussion thread.
SZZ: Well, or if by the rules, then bind the demo indicator to some exotics or to a certain TF
About the binding - also contradictory :)))
No, well, maybe it's linked to the TF, I checked with the moderator:
When I started the next technical product development, the question of creating and placing a demo version was quite acute. From the experience of promoting previous products, it became quite clear to me that I couldn't do without it; almost all "direct" sales without exception failed due to the lack of opportunity to test the product, even with limitations. So having a demo is one of the most important factors for promotion.
As for what a demo version should look like to stay within the rules, I will say that limiting by timeframe or currency pair carries risks of losing both a certain group of buyers (for example, intraday buyers, if you set the H1 timeframe) and the risk of "circumventing" the limitation and consequently its illegal distribution.
In deciding to demo my product, I found a fairly simple solution. Of course the algorithm of the indicator itself helped me in this decision. I left inside only the part of the algorithm that is responsible for calculation and drawing of an uptrend ONLY. That is, the indicator works only when the market is rising, while when the downtrend prevails, the indicator does not work accordingly. This version, in my opinion, should give all buyers, regardless of their trading horizons and traded instruments, a pretty clear idea of how the indicator works.
So, why download it to the Market? Upload it as a separate file in the "Discussion" branch of your product, in theory, it is not forbidden. And there you can add any restrictions.
So that those who wish can decompile? :)) The demo version, though, but the algorithm inside must be working.
If you have a demo version of your original indicator, they will not buy it at all. There have already been precedents. People easily got data from demo versions without buying the full version.
I agree in the sense that it is very difficult to come up with a universal recipe for making a demo for indicators. One and the same restriction will save one indicator from "abnormal" use, and for another one it won't even create much inconvenience. In this sense it would be more correct to let the authors decide for themselves what the demo will be. But MQ does not seem to like this solution for some reason. Perhaps they are not confident in the qualifications of the authors, maybe they don't want to overload the market with free products, who knows.
On the other hand, I suspect that a significant portion of the audience watching paid products at all, in that sense, the presence of a demo version in the free sector is very useful. Lovers of free stuff are of course bad buyers, but good PR people :).
to restrict the display of the latest history for 10 - n bars before the current bar (but not all indicators can be restricted in this way)
This is against the rules.
Why is it a contradiction? Here are the rules, where is such a prohibition?
It is forbidden to build into the Product any restrictions on operation based on time, type or number of trading account, financial instrument, etc. All such actions will be regarded as unfriendly to the Buyer and will not be tolerated.
Limit the display of the last history 10 to n bars before the current bar...
It is forbidden to build any time-based restrictions on operation into the Product...
