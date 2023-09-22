I will write an advisor free of charge - page 88
What instruments would it work on? If on FORTS, including the processing of tick history, interesting.
Yes, with tick history and on Forts.
Of course it is interesting. Let us test it with pleasure.
At present I observe the volumes through QScalp, you may get some additional ideas from there.
Good afternoon.
The idea of an EA for MT4 is as follows:
To enter trades on penetration of the Hai/Low of the previous candle. I.e., if the current candlestick broke through the High of the previous candlestick, then enter long, if it broke through the Low of the previous candlestick, then enter short. Entry orders should be automatically placed at the close of the candle (with the expiry of course)
Entry parameters:
lot = 0.01
Stop Loss = length of a previous candlestick (if 0, then no Stop Loss, if a number, then in numbers
Take Profit = 100 (if 0, then without Take Profit (I wish a trailing stop would be triggered)
Expiry timeframe = time frame on which the order is placed (for example, put it on H4, then 4 hours).
I would be very happy to hear from you.
I have an EA, very good in work, on the demo and on the real account it showed good results. I have to finish it, unfortunately there is no open source code, the author of the EA is not answering and does not get in touch with me.
The one who does not respond his name is not Yury?
No, not Yuri, his name is Ilya Severskiy.
Can someone replace stochastic indicator with macd and add ma in EA 2sides_5.0c1
Take a daily candlestick, which has a price minimum and maximum for the day, and usually the difference between the two values is quite large. Open positions following the price. For example, the price moves ten pips upwards, and we open a position upwards (with stop-loss and take-profit orders set at 10 pips). Then if price continues to move up, we close our position with a 10 pips profit, and open another long position. As a result, as long as price moves upwards, it is followed by long positions that close at profit. When price reverses downwards, our next long position will close at a stop loss. And as price goes down, we follow it up with a short position, which we then take profits from.
And everything would be fine, if it were not forthe volatility of prices. The regular "false" price movements can result in multiple open positions being closed with a loss before the price moves in a certain direction. In this case, the total loss is substantially greater than the entire potential profit, and the game is simply not worth the effort.
In order to try to eliminate the influence of these "false" fluctuations I have applied a simple filter. This filter monitors the last buy price and the last sell price. The essence of this filter is to prevent the position from opening at a price lower than the previous buy price and at a price higher than the previous sell price. Because of this filter, short positions are opened lower and lower while long positions are opened higher and higher from the initial point. And all fluctuations between the last long and last short position openings are simply not consideredThis robot is best used for a limited time period (for example one trading day). Every following period it needs to be restarted. This follows from the specific algorithm of the program.
Hello esteemed programmers please help me to tweak this EA.
1. Opening of orders automatically.
2.When it reaches + it opens an order in the same side with initial lot.
3. When it reaches the - it reverses the order (opens the order in the direction in which it was received).
Help improve the robot
Basic:
Need to "TIGHTEN" the MACD sample "martingale" (for mt4 and mt5) to the standard advisor
p.s
desirable:
+ trading on certain days of the week =>> (hours (minutes)) / example: Thursday from 01:15 to 14:11. or interval =>> Monday from 05:10 to 11:59 , 13:00 to 14:03, 19:30 to 23:50/
