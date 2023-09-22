I will write an advisor free of charge - page 91
The 2nd step is not clear. if we set a buy-stop at 1.13700, of course it will trigger. does that mean counter trade? in general, how do we then exit the situation with two opposite trades?
Yes. The buy and stop at 1.13700 is the opposite deal. And to close the deals means the following: On the initial deal automatic stop-loss is set at -650 points from the opening (i.e., at the level of 1.14050).
And on an opposite transaction with a double lot take profit is set at +350 p (at the level of 1.14050). (at the level of 1.14050). Like this.
Hello. I need a script/advisor oradvice :) how to implement the following logic (the problem is thatthe execution on one tick does not have time to modify about 60-70% of orders).
I'm interested in multithreaded modification within one terminal - mt4 has possibility to send in 8 threads... But I cannot find out how. :)
Yes:
400 ordersare opened
On average 150 of them are modified simultaneously (see logics below)
I needto make it happen as fast as possible, because if I modifyone order after another, it will not reach some of them.
The logics are as follows: open Sell 1.5000 -> set SL 1.5050 for the order -> price went to 1.4995 -> SL of the order is modified to 1.5045 (order modification) while other orders are open at 1.6000/1.5992/1.5626 etc. All SLare 50 points. The price is only moving down and we have to pull downthe stop loss at 50 points of the market price. I.e. all 4 of these orders will have the same SL when the price reaches e.g. 1.3000.
Thank you!
Need an indicator for MT4 using the algorithm :
-White candle(OPEN < CLOSE).
If the length of the upper shadow of a candle (HIGH - CLOSE) divided by the candle body (CLOSE - OPEN) is more than 25% (parameter A) and(H - L) of the candle is more than 20pips (parameter B), then a graphic signal to sell is produced. ParametersA and B canchange .
if (Open < Close)& ((High - Close) / (Close - Open )) > A = 0.25& (High - Low) > B = 0.0020signalsell ;
-Blackcandle(OPEN > CLOSE).
if (Open > Close)& ( (Close - Low) / (Open- Close )) > A = 0.25& (High- Low) > B = 0.0020signalto buy ;
Please help me very much.
Hello esteemed programmers please help me to tweak this EA.
1. Opening of orders automatically.
2.When it reaches + it opens an order in the same side with initial lot.
3. When it reaches the - it reverses the order (opens the order in the direction in which it was received).
There are intelligent programmers, you need to develop, I think, a simple bot for handicaps on just one simple Fibo indicator
If you have to - then put it in the description thread. If you don't want to post it - then go to Freelance service.
Happy holidays everyone, help fix the owl, doesn't open in 5 digits
sl, tp times 10
Hello everyone Happy New Year!
Need a robot with two EMAs, Rsioma, Solar.
МТ4/МТ5.
Once the fibo is stretched the price goes up and the candlestick(s) are fixed between levels 23.6 - 38.2 an arrow to buy appears.
4. Arrows to buy and sell and Fibo grid should be different colours, for example to sell red, to buy green (adjustable by colour).
5. The previous fibo disappears, the arrow stays.
6. Alerts, arrows, sound alerts, email/phone notifications.
7. FIBO levels.
There may be additions and changes after testing.