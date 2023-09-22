I will write an advisor free of charge - page 81
I'm OK:
Try removing the indicator and putting it back on again
Yes, it's working. Thank you so much!)
;)
Hello again) Interested in poking around in the code. Please tell me how to hide variable settings from user's eyes). I can't find this information.
Used to be
input
became
/*input*/
This way the input parameters won't become visible to anyone.
Hello again) Interested in poking around in the code. Please tell me how to hide variable settings from user's eyes). Can't find such information.
to allow the user to see the settings, extern is added
i.e. without extern only the program "sees"
Where can I read about errors and warnings? My Expert Advisor generates 38 warnings, does it affect the algorithm and operation in any way?
This is the compiler helping the programmer,
Here is an example: Sometimes a typo is made and an integer type is written instead of a real type, for example, for a price value, if it is a real type, you assign = 1.12345 and then read the same value from the variable, and if the integer type, you assign = 1.12345, and then read 1 - the compiler will write warnings that the type does not match
I.e. there are different cases and the compiler's warnings help correct errors at the stage of code writing without looking for bugs during testing later