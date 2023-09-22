I will write an advisor free of charge - page 130
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Guys, don't be partial. The only condition for writing any free EA is that it will be an exceptional EA. The programmer has opened a branch on readiness to work for free, not because he has nothing better to do, but because of the lack of his own trading ideas. He will write you an Expert Advisor, or rather you will work with him, but only on the condition that you have these ideas.
Hence: 1. I am not interested in your needs to improve anything, and they have nothing to do with this branch.
2. offer here only your own projects, and not the thoughts of Williams, or Elder, - all have already read.All the rest - for your money - any whim https://www.mql5.com/ru/job.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-S93yZcsx_E
Help who met such an advisor on pending, rewind immediately to 1:51:00, thank you in advance.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-S93yZcsx_E
Help who has seen this EA on pending, rewind immediately to 1:51:00, thank you in advance.
enter grid in the search box and click CodeBase
"eternal" key phrase
can't get used to it...
"eternal" key phrase
can't get used to it...
no need to get used to it
write an open sell on every tick and hand over a simple advisor
"eternal" key phrase
can't get used to it...