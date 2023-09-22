I will write an advisor free of charge - page 130

New comment
 

Guys, don't be partial. The only condition for writing any free EA is that it will be an exceptional EA. The programmer has opened a branch on readiness to work for free, not because he has nothing better to do, but because of the lack of his own trading ideas. He will write you an Expert Advisor, or rather you will work with him, but only on the condition that you have these ideas.

Hence: 1. I am not interested in your needs to improve anything, and they have nothing to do with this branch.

2. offer here only your own projects, and not the thoughts of Williams, or Elder, - all have already read.

All the rest - for your money - any whim https://www.mql5.com/ru/job.
Торговые приложения для MetaTrader 5 на заказ
Торговые приложения для MetaTrader 5 на заказ
  • www.mql5.com
Здравствуйте помоги пожалуйста или подскажите как можно сделать ,я хочу чтобы с 2 индикаторов сделать в один, и добавить Alert когда на этих 2 индикаторах появляется сигнал на покупку или продажу, Индикаторы скину при личном общении ,И более подробно все расскажу! О цене тоже договоримся, заранее всем спасибо Советник для МТ5 Советник...
 
Greetings ! Who should I write to about the TS and the writing of an EA or an indicator?
 
Please take a look at this EA https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9822.С developer cannot be contacted. I don't understand why the administration allows this to be posted.
m-NOTR_1
m-NOTR_1
  • www.mql5.com
Адаптивный советник. Использует встроенный оптимизатор с линейным перебором параметров, количество и дапазон которых задается в настройках. Параметры генерируются случайным образом. ====== В роли встроенного ТС я реализовал довольно простой алгоритм. Выглядит так: Первый под параметр - указывет стоп лосс. Второй под параметр - указывет тейк...
 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-S93yZcsx_E

Help who met such an advisor on pending, rewind immediately to 1:51:00, thank you in advance.

Успешная торговля с применением Сетки ордеров на финансовых рынках
Успешная торговля с применением Сетки ордеров на финансовых рынках
  • 2018.03.02
  • www.youtube.com
Читать больше обзоров: https://alpari.com/s/fNLkVC Альпари - крупный международный финансовый бренд, владельцем которого является российский предприниматель ...
[Deleted]  
shipov45:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-S93yZcsx_E

Help who has seen this EA on pending, rewind immediately to 1:51:00, thank you in advance.

enter grid in the search box and click CodeBase


CodeBase

 
hi all.... i'm looking for a simple advisor that opens trades on the buffer arrows of an indicator...BUT... works in one direction (where the indicator sent) ... every # pips opens trades ... same way ... tp no stop loss .... when stop triggered, advisor closes ALL trades (if any) .... and again waits for signal......if anyone has it or where to look for it--poke around... a little humorously...
Общие принципы - Торговые операции - Справка по MetaTrader 5
Общие принципы - Торговые операции - Справка по MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Перед тем как приступить к изучению торговых функций платформы, необходимо создать четкое представление об основных терминах: ордер, сделка и позиция. — это распоряжение брокерской компании купить или продать финансовый инструмент. Различают два основных типа ордеров: рыночный и отложенный. Помимо них существуют специальные ордера Тейк Профит и...
 
Hello, I need a simple Expert Advisor for MT4 trading simultaneously on different currency pairs (2-3) . Opens transactions at the same time, closes at a positive balance on the total transactions ( is set in the settings ). Ready to discuss in more detail.
 

"eternal" key phrase
can't get used to it...


simple advisor

 
Iurii Tokman:

"eternal" key phrase
can't get used to it...

no need to get used to it

write an open sell on every tick and hand over a simple advisor

 
Iurii Tokman:

"eternal" key phrase
can't get used to it...



you're putting a price on it...
1...123124125126127128129130131132133134135136137...171
New comment