No... I disagree. There are some people who have no logic whatsoever. They can only do what they have been taught. For example, they were shown how to write the opening of Buy position... And they cannot do more than that, they cannot write the opening of Sell position by themselves. And the brightest example, is economists in a stunning majority.
Well, why... I knew one economist, she could open and close a lot of things, she had a fantastic approach to the business))))
Why not... I knew an economist, she could open and close a lot of things, she had an imaginative approach))))
I didn't say absolutely everything... This is one of those rare cases...
Does the whole system have to be described here?
In short, there is a system based on human psychology. Psychology is linked to mathematics, which means that it is possible to program it.There is a formalization of the input. Every entry and exit point can be explained both from the mathematical and from the psychological point of view.
Psychology in code? That's interesting, tell me about it.
I join in)))) interesting. (psychology in code, formalisation of psychotypes, choleric, sanguine or socionics more extensively)))))
I suspect it works that way:
no signal yet. wait for it.The programme runs for 2 months, 14 days, 2 hours, 6 minutes.
Good afternoon I also have a strategy who can help write an advisor?
to answer your question
to begin with, whoever wants to write
needs to read what he will write
and then he will think and determine whether he will write it or not
and if he wants to write he will write
and if he does not want to write anything
and since there is nothing to read, no one will answer anything