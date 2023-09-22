I will write an advisor free of charge - page 132

Alexey Viktorov:

No... I disagree. There are some people who have no logic whatsoever. They can only do what they have been taught. For example, they were shown how to write the opening of Buy position... And they cannot do more than that, they cannot write the opening of Sell position by themselves. And the brightest example, is economists in a stunning majority.

Well, why... I knew one economist, she could open and close a lot of things, she had a fantastic approach to the business))))

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

Why not... I knew an economist, she could open and close a lot of things, she had an imaginative approach))))

I didn't say absolutely everything... This is one of those rare cases...

 

Does the whole system have to be described here?

In short, there is a system based on human psychology. Psychology is linked to mathematics, which means that it is possible to program it.

There is a formalization of the input. Every entry and exit point can be explained both from the mathematical and from the psychological point of view.
 
Psychology in code? That's interesting, tell me about it.
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:
I join in)))) interesting. (psychology in code, formalisation of psychotypes, choleric, sanguine or socionics more extensively)))))

 
Alexey Zotkin:

I suspect it works that way:

no signal yet. wait for it.

The programme runs for 2 months, 14 days, 2 hours, 6 minutes.
 
Good afternoon I also have a strategy who can help write an EA?
 
Krakker Dien:
Good afternoon I also have a strategy who can help write an advisor?

to answer your question
to begin with, whoever wants to write
needs to read what he will write
and then he will think and determine whether he will write it or not
and if he wants to write he will write
and if he does not want to write anything
and since there is nothing to read, no one will answer anything

 
Hello! My trend trading system is based on indicators. Indicators:
1. MA 34 Simple; Median Price (HL/2)
2. MA 5 Simple; Median Price (HL/2)
3. AO
4. AC
5. Fractals with 7-bar settings
Sell trade:
MA 5 below MA 34, correspondingly the price is below MA 34 and AC is down.
Fractals Down appears.
AC comes out on the plus side.
Fractals Up appears.
Two sell orders are placed 1 pips below Fractals Down and a stop loss is placed above Fractals Up by the spread + 1 pips. One of the orders will have a take profit equal to the stop loss.
A buy order:
MA 5 is higher than MA 34 and the price is higher than MA 34 and AO is in the plus position.
Fractals Up appears.
AC goes into minus.
Fractals Down appears.
Two buy stop orders are placed above Fractals Up by the value of spread + 1 pips, stop loss is placed 1 pips below Fractals Down. One of the orders should have a take profit equal to the stop loss.
If orders are placed but not activated and the MA crosses in the opposite direction, the orders will be deleted.
I need to be able to set the EA either to sell or to buy, as I have to decide whether to buy, sell or wait and do nothing, while looking at the higher timeframes. It is also up to me to close trades.
Trades should be opened on M1, M5 and M15.
Risk adjustment is also required. The risk in one transaction (one order) from 0.5% to 2.5% of the deposit (balance). On 2 orders it turns out from 1% to 5% of the deposit. You can select the values multiple of 0.5%. Because of this, trades on М1 might be opened with less risk, since there are a lot of false signals on this TF.
It would be nice if the Expert Advisor could detect pin bars. I have noticed that when an order is triggered by a pin bar, it very often results in a loss, but not always. If this happens, it is better to close half of the trade, the same order with Take Profit, reduce risks and keep the second one just in case.
It is very likely that similar Expert Advisors already exist, suggest where to view, download, and test them. But if anyone is interested, please write such an EA. Maybe you have some ideas how to improve or add to the Expert Advisor, please share your thoughts.
 
Hello. Do you think it would be possible to write a trading robot that would enter by a signal in one direction or the other, and then, after a given number of points to be added by averaging its position, which would automatically set take profit and stop loss, perhaps such a robot already exists, then could you tell me its name and where to find it?
