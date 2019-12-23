Critique of MetaTrader 5 on the FORTS - page 6

gipnoz:
How? From the user manual! I always read the manual before using new software http://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/trading/trailing_stop
"A Trailing Stop is always associated with an open position or a pending order. It is executed

in the client terminal and not on the server

 like a Stop Loss. "
Try re-reading the question and answer :-)
Renat:
The currency section on MOEX is already implemented and in testing. The stock section too.

It's all coming up soon. Then the options.

+++

Interesting.... Is there a maximum target for MQs?

 
Renat:
The currency section on the MOEX is already implemented and in testing. The stock section too.

It's all coming up soon. Then options.

I don't know how to communicate with OPEN! They don't seem to give a shit! I posted a petition in their group "in contact" they deleted it in 30 minutes and put their training course ads and shit-analytics ((!
At least I managed to make a screenshot! And they themselves in emails encouraged to join the group and communicate! What hypocrites https://vk.com/openbroker!
How can I talk to them after that? I've warned that the probability of being sent is very high and one should not personally contact a broker, but to post attacks on third-party resources! The opener doesn't give a shit about customers (((


IvanIvanov:
Try re-reading the question and the answer :-)
The question was about stop-loss and where it is stored. And here it is clearly written that stop-loss is stored on broker's server and trailing stop is stored in the terminal! It's OK! He asked about a stop-loss, I simply gave a quote that describes how a trailing stop works, and this quote additionally specifies where a regular stop-loss is stored. Everything makes sense. The author just appended to the quote FOREX for some reason?
The other part of the quote needs to be highlighted here: "Trailing Stop is always related to an open position or a pending order. It is executed in the client terminal and not on the server like a Stop Loss. "

Developers answer them already, I'm tired of proving something to them. I'm no authority in their eyes ))))
 

Dima_S:

)))) Come on, it's only 28 minutes long. But it's a prime example that people can't be trusted, especially me ))))))
Well he said there about trailing stop, that it is stored in the terminal. It logically follows that probably stop-loss is stored on server)). So what's the problem with checking it yourself, I don't understand? You may place a position for 1 contract and attach take and stop order of 50 points to it. And in Quick, watch what's going on. That's the entire test. Otherwise you wasted 28 minutes on the video )))).
 
Renat:
The currency section on the MOEX is already implemented and in testing. The stock section too.

It's all coming up soon. Then options.
This is encouraging. It will be possible to experiment with arbitrage as well.) Quick may go into the annals.
 

They say here that MT5 is fast, but I don't get it right.

My problem is the following: I use the index to trade on the FORTS, I trade through MT5 in the Open, and during the strong market movements (usually at the opening of trading or strong news) no candles are drawn on the charts (up to 5 candles on the minutes), it looks like the chart freezes. I also use the Market Price indicator, which displays the current price on the screen, so this price is also not consistent with the real - current, up to 1000 pips price. Although in the tumbler all is normal, everything corresponds.

At the same time, I also use a demo on MT4 terminal, the same index, but from BCS (its forex division) where both price and candlesticks are displayed correctly.

I.e. I have two terminals МТ5 and МТ4 open at the same time, the first one shows "hanging" of the chart and quotations, the second one is OK.

I have a 3.42GHz CPU and 7.50GB RAM. My system is XP 64bit. I don't know, I've got more indicators and windows in MT4 than in MT5 (I've kept them to minimum).

My question is: what I have is MT5 hardware, i.e. terminal glitches, or is it a slip of the quotes supplier, i.e. Discovery DB?

If it is the second one, please explain it, so that I could provide it to technical support of Otkritie. Otherwise they have answered my question, that probably you have the wrong computer or the wrong internet.

 
I saw the same nonsense with the bars at Otkritie - the price goes up, but there is no picture.
 
vspexp:
I saw the same nonsense with the bars at Otkritie - the price goes but there is no picture.
I think they will fix stock and options sections first, then they will fix bugs and only in a year or two we will see some MT5 broker with all sections connected and without glitches. It's a shame that such a powerful API is sitting idle.
