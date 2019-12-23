Critique of MetaTrader 5 on the FORTS - page 8
You are probably right about knowing the functionality
But about scaling it is not a trifle, of course I have perverted myself and always have the same zoomed chart on my terminal, and I consider the zoom in and zoom out buttons as special plum buttons
Most schools of chart analysis are built on scale stability, they don't mention that, they just couldn't assume that people would try to look at charts through overscaling mirror curves, bots probably don't give a shit, they look at indicators, but indicators are past by definition and the chance of a recurrence is greatly exaggerated
Only the price is real in the present time, waves with no huddle, sloping on the scale
The situation with the scale is like wearing glasses with different dioptres put on randomly, besides there is no probability to look twice through the same glasses to get used to it ...
I was nosy about statistics in a neighboring thread but the statistics for MT terminal...
They say people are losing out.
I wonder if it is because they do not know the functionality.
I hope I will calm you down when I say about scaling in MT5: Charts-Properties-General-Fix and scale as you want.
Yeah, I've seen the upgrades they make: books, magazines.... they're about to make ordering pizza through the terminal )))). They're releasing a special terminal update to introduce books! Think about it!
First, let them make a normal chart as in SmartTrade from AITInvest! They have made the market smart, so they need to make the charts smart too! Who needs these books? It is unclear!?
I would have left I would have done so long ago, but because of the recent events when Ayatinvest was publicly shagged in 69 kama sutra positions, all my desire has vanished))). I am satisfied with Otdevka.
I hope I will reassure you about scaling in MT5: Charts-Properties-General-fix, scale as your heart desires.
Planning to trade via RUSSIA myself, is there anything eliminated from the start post?
What specific shortcomings are of concern to you?
The latest MetaTrader 5 updates - it is advisable to read them from the beginning.