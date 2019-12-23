Critique of MetaTrader 5 on the FORTS - page 2
The mt is much simpler and more user friendly but it is detached from realities and traditions on which huge fortunes are made
gipnoz:
You can't believe in principle ???? What are you talking about?
In the market and on the first 10 positions of the HFT the game is played in such a way, that you can only believe in the limits which are set (to mislead, on sufficiently liquid instruments), and to say about a reliable accounting for decision-making data in 30-40 and further positions from the market is only for the sake of playing with comparative figures.
It is exactly about decision making. In your right mind you will not take into account orders that are a kilometre away from the market.
That said, there are no serious restrictions on the depth of the stack in MT5. It takes the broker a few seconds to set the right depth.
The only thing I strongly agree with is wrong (from my point of view, of course) scaling along the vertical axis in MT. Wrong specifically for trading - mathematically the scaling is correct.
The first thing I do when opening a new chart is to turn off the grid and turn on the time interval dividers.) To be honest, it is not quite clear why a simple thing is not done - to set a constant scale on the vertical axis in points (not per bar, but just in points). And that the values of the vertical scale lines should always be a multiple of a given number.
Here's a screenshot of my desktop (the chart itself):
The issue with the grid is simple - we'll try to bring it up to date. At the very least, we will do a mode adjustment.
There is a lot of emphasis on combing out the interfaces right now.
Wo... "Patience, only patience!" (Carlson).
Renat, thank you. Been waiting longer :-)
You have to understand I'm just messing with you! I myself want to get rid of this retarded Quick! Because their developers don't give a shit. Elementary things like automatic stop and take - not even. Although all have been asking them to do it for 10 years! They have turned into a clumsy monopoly! As soon as you bring the functionality I was talking about - I'll be the first to pull the plug on Quick! Speed is definitely important. But I'm not ready yet! I'm just the same way I am with Quick))). Only they don't give a damn about me ))))
Do I understand correctly that if I call my broker and tell him to extend my bet by 50x50, he will do it to me personally? Or should your message be interpreted as: If I can persuade the broker, then maybe I can include this possibility, i.e. 50x50?
The bet is set up for all users.
Just ask for 32 x 32. If more is needed, we will discuss this with the brokers.
Then you'd better hang out here. The process goes faster here. )
First, let them make a normal chart as in SmartTrade from AITInvest! They have made the market smart, so they need to make the charts smart too! Who needs these books? It is unclear!?
I would have left I would have done so long ago, but because of the recent events when Ayatinvest was publicly shagged in 69 kama sutra positions, all my desire has vanished))). I am satisfied with Otkryvashka.