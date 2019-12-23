Critique of MetaTrader 5 on the FORTS - page 3
The glass is put up for all users.
Just ask for 32 x 32. If more is needed, we will discuss this with the brokers.
Or the best, easiest (only for you) and most painless option - if you take the initiative and provide the opportunity without asking the broker. To compete with anything, you have to be at least on a par with it. I'm considering the possibility of moving from Quicksilver to Plaza 2 because of speed and large tumbling volume. But, in this scheme of things, I won't have a server stop! And server stop is more important than speed.
if you take the initiative to introduce this feature without asking the broker
the author is on the right track. there is a special methodology
Where should I put my request for mt5? In this thread or not. dunno. I'll put it here
I am currently using quik and metatrader5 at the same time. I am missing only 1 addition in mt5.
1) allow me to specify limit orders when setting take profit and stop. currently they are set by market.
I fully support this idea. And these orders should be automatically removed when one of them is executed (or the position is closed in any other way), i.e. like CCA.
Otherwise, it turns out that when the connection with the terminal is interrupted, the position remains uncovered from above or below. Or is this not the case?
There is such a thing!
I would really like to have dependent orders!
i.e. if you open a position and it works, the other order(s) (if they are marked as linked) should CANCEL, even for different symbols
I would like to have a semi-automatic Expert Advisor.
1) that when placing ... and stop can be specified as a limit order. at the moment it is set by the market.
Is it like placing a stoploss with a limit order?
I fully support this. And these orders should be automatically removed when one of them is executed (or the position is closed in any other way), i.e. like CCA.
Otherwise, now it turns out that when the connection with the terminal is interrupted, the position remains uncovered from above or below. Or is this not the case?
