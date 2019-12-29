Let's be friends - page 4

didn't work for me)))))))))))))).... but thanks
 

hi all......

decided to take some time out for my thread))))

my friendship is growing ... and it's already paying off in terms of visibility in my thread....

don't be shy ...welcome to my branch

 
lobovsergey:


The ranks of those who have become friends with me are growing...and it's already paying off for them in terms of visibility in my branch....


join the ranks of fetishists and exhibitionists
 

I got the impression that it was high school graduates who went into forex.

A lot of friends in one day!

It also doesn't surprise me that they all have the same IP address.

 
The same offers are on my profile too. And they came at practically the same moment. It's just some kind of forced friendship attack.
 

If you're in this thread, it would be appropriate to post this video. There's something about it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYgkyITvY9Q

Look Up (Russian subtitles)
Look Up (Russian subtitles)
  • www.youtube.com
"Оторви взгляд» - фильм для онлайн-поколения. История о мире, где мы продолжаем искать простые способы общения друг с другом, а в итоге становимся все более ...
 
I asked a question about this once before.
 
It must be a bot invasion.

 

Perhaps instead of a friend on the site to add colleagues or associates

All people are different (everyone will decide for himself whether it is worth it or not) - many advertise interesting signals or products, and I personally find it interesting (sometimes I am stifled by the usual greed to repost or like people)

( There are those who have few friends subscribed, I am subscribed to them and frankly I am very interested in following their signals and strategies if I did not subscribe, how would I find them?)

I personally support lobovsergey


 
You are absolutely right....this is what I wanted to convey to users )))))))))))))))))))))))))))
