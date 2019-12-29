Let's be friends - page 5
Offering all forum members and beyond... your friendship........
there are so many of us it's hard to reach and find everyone.......
What it does... friendship......... first of all visibility of your page to more people (and this is advertising your work) ....
you see people offering your products .. and this is again a plus for your work.....
you get the latest news about new products, signals, expert advisors, indicators, etc.д.............
and just have someone to consult with))))))))))))))))
i have what you need.......... so far it's about 1000 friends who will see you and you will see them...............
join
AND YOU JOINED ???????????????
in fact 2 times less, that's only 0.05% of the total number of users, where's the other 298500? ))
in fact half as much
You're looking for friends in the wrong place, Sergei. This forum has a pot of 10 other coders who think they are at home here and do not like it when someone from the outside starts to express their thoughts, different from theirs. One of them gives the command, and the general bashing begins. One person's rhetoric is immediately backed up by others, and after a couple dozen posts you start to feel like an irrational child that accidentally makes the wrong assumption. Your last post already proves that.
What about advertising, for an enterprising person who wants to learn something new, who has an inquisitive mind - it's just a treasure trove of information, which is presented in a concise form that allows you to instantly conclude whether you're interested in it and whether you can use it to your advantage.
So I wouldn't say that nobody likes advertising. Maybe some people don't like it, but not everyone.
In his profile, the user sees his friends + the people he has sent friend requests to.
And guests see only mutual friendships.
Hence the difference in numbers.
up to date
thanks got it..............)))) badly done.....
also have to consider that some of the messages in your feed are hidden,
because that's what friends are recruited for)
i'm asking the same question.........
we're waiting for you