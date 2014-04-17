How to find the IP address of my MetaTrader 5?
As we all know,One MT5 have unique IP address,and when we have many forex platforms,we have many Metaquotes,can we integrate them into one by different IPs?
- MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform for Forex, Stocks, Futures
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Maybe this link is useful for you ( https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/22187 )
Is it possible get trade server address via server name?
- www.mql5.com
Is it possible get trade server address via server name?
biantoro:thank you,but when I need know someone who use his platform,but i can't get his platform,how can i do?
Maybe this link is useful for you ( https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/22187 )
Maybe this link is useful for you ( https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/22187 )
scuxia:Your question is not understandable (unless it's me only), I kindly suggest you to ask on Chinese section.
thank you,but when I need know someone who use his platform,but i can't get his platform,how can i do?
thank you,but when I need know someone who use his platform,but i can't get his platform,how can i do?
angevoyageur:I want to use only one MT4/MT5 terminal to run my all forex account include different forex brokers,can we change IPs to change different account in the same terminal program?because that is a easy way to manager different account with different forex brokers.
Your question is not understandable (unless it's me only), I kindly suggest you to ask on Chinese section.
Your question is not understandable (unless it's me only), I kindly suggest you to ask on Chinese section.
scuxia:
I want to use only one MT4/MT5 terminal to run my all forex account include different forex brokers,can we change IPs to change different account in the same terminal program?because that is a easy way to manager different account with different forex brokers.
I want to use only one MT4/MT5 terminal to run my all forex account include different forex brokers,can we change IPs to change different account in the same terminal program?because that is a easy way to manager different account with different forex brokers.
Hi scuxia, no easy way, you can't have multiple accounts online in one terminal. And this is not regarding IPs, but about platform architecture.
The workaround is multiple instances of the platform in the same machine.
scuxia:
I want to use only one MT4/MT5 terminal to run my all forex account include different forex brokers,can we change IPs to change different account in the same terminal program?because that is a easy way to manager different account with different forex brokers.
I want to use only one MT4/MT5 terminal to run my all forex account include different forex brokers,can we change IPs to change different account in the same terminal program?because that is a easy way to manager different account with different forex brokers.
you can connect to different accounts with different brokers but you can't login several accounts at same time. BTW, it's better for you to post in Chinese section like angevoyageur said.
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