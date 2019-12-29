Let's be friends - page 7
You don't have to do me any favours... I'm not forcing anyone... I have already explained that I am interested in reviewing the achievements or achievements of others and garnering additional information for myself... A forum is a general meeting where moderators do not allow you to turn around... No one cancels the advertising of their own products ... And this is also a plus for me as for self-promotion and for others... By the way Teletrade does not get good reviews personally ...
Oops... There are still those people who look at the reviews. )
Uncle I don't care, I haven't met any misunderstandings. I don't care about the reviews, I don't see any misunderstandings. If people have addressed this to a trader and he lost profits, it doesn't mean that the broker is to blame.)
If you are interested in the good broker that you will never have problems with, I can give you a piece of advice.
Offering all forum members and beyond... your friendship........
what it does... friendship......... is primarily advertising
This is an old friendship, it smells of commerce and reciprocity))))
I'm not talking about traders, I'm talking about brokerage firms... this is my personal opinion... and should not affect yours - you like it, so be it....
Honestly, I'm not drunk. But I did not understand what you wrote at the end.
Yes, I wondered what they write there that they do not write about other DCs.
But if you're interested in a good broker that you'll never have a problem with, I can advise you.
it's Indigirka salad with freshly frozen teal and omul, come and visit us in Kolyma :)))
I'll treat you to stroganina and excellent koumiss))
There will be giblets and giblet soup if you like.
It's a great delicacy ))