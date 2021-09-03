Commercial chaos - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Then why are you trading pens and not bots, dear grail owners? )
To avoid confusion with the first wave, we should add that we should look at the previous 140 bars. Whether or not there was a five wave cycle before that. If it is not visible, the sideways cycle is normal and one should not trade. So there is no first wave there.
Here is an example of the first and second wave of the day. You can reverse the second wave into the sub-waves of the small TF and look for an upward momentum after reaching the target level. See figure 2.
Just another troll - a windbag who can only litter the forums with his spam messages, and is incapable of learning due to lack of intelligence, enviously looking at people who have learned to make money on this.
I think I really hit the mark, since it's so engrossing. Denial of reality is inherent in people with a lack of intelligence.
This is not an insult but a tendency to speculate, jump to conclusions and make superficial judgments that are negative factors not only in trading, programming, but in life as well.
You can see a lot of material here on the website. Including a look at a user's profile.
For example, this is the profile of TheXpert, described by you as an envious person with a lack of intelligence, incapable of learning, but who has found himself in the field of spamming.
P./S.:It is customary here on the forum to either justify one's point of view, or simply shrug it off and ignore it. And of course, the rules of the forum.
Do not be offended, but susceptibility to speculation, hasty conclusions and superficial judgments are negative factors not only in trading, programming, but in life.
You can see a lot of material here on the website. Including a look at a user's profile.
For example, this is the profile of TheXpert, described by you as an envious person with a lack of intelligence, incapable of learning, but who has found himself in the field of spam.
P./S.:It is customary here on the forum to either justify one's point of view, or simply shrug it off and ignore it. Well, of course, comply with the rules of the forum.
There you go, those are golden words! )
Because there is no full description of the topic, no examples of trade, more charts, reports from a real account or at least a demo.
But there is a product page ....
You have to write the topic properly, and no one will "troll" you.
I haven't traded hands in a long time.
So there will be someone to read in this thread. Glad.
DiPach:
Thank you, it's nice to have a girl to stick up for me ) I'm used to negativity, I'm more amused by such posts than I am :)
There you go, golden words! )
Because there is no full description of the topic, no examples of trading, more charts, reports from a real account or at least a demo.
But there is a product page at .....
The theme should be formatted properly, and no one will "troll" you.
There are a lot of trolls out there.... Actually all systems are profitable... but if a lot of people want to make 1000% of the deposit in a day... well that's just nonsense... unless you're clairvoyant and see every candle...
Trading Chaos is a very useful thing for those who want to make stable and profitable money... +
However, the tendency to speculate, jump to conclusions and superficial judgements is a negative factor not only in trading and programming, but also in life.
You can see a lot of material here on the website. Including a look at a user's profile.
For example, this is the profile of TheXpert, described by you as an envious person with a lack of intelligence, incapable of learning, but who has found himself in the field of spamming.
P./S.:It is customary here on the forum to either justify one's point of view, or simply shrug it off and ignore it. And of course, follow forum rules.
I'm not an expert, I'm just learning... can you tell me if my assumptions are correct:?
There are a lot of trolls out there.... Actually all systems are profitable... but if a lot of people want to make 1000% of the deposit in a day... that's just nonsense... unless you are clairvoyant and see every candle...
Trading Chaos is a very useful thing for those who want to make stable and profitable money... +
Into the annals.
TheXpert:
..I'm more amused by such posts than amused :)
+1
I'm on this forum too, mostly to poke fun at alchemists and folk healers in the petty near-market.
I was like that myself for a couple of months, totally normal to this kind of conceptual konmtruktov and approaches to trading, the first couple of months of dating the market, but if it goes into a chronicle lasts more than a year, there are only two options: