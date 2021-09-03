Commercial chaos - page 14

Here is the chart with the fractal buy signal. Note that the central bar which forms the fractal does not touch the alligator.

After such a rise and break from the balance lines, which are alligator lines, soon will come the angulation of the price from the lines and only because of greed, when the bars appear resembling stop or reversal, everyone will close positions. And this is the pure psychology of the crowd, protecting the profits. This is how waves are born.

 
Signal "Special Blue Light" by the AO histogram crossing the zero line. Graphic example https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/37516/gbpusdd-h1-straighthold-investment-group
График GBPUSDD, H1, 2013.01.29 14:10 UTC, Straighthold Investment Group, Inc., MetaTrader 5, Real
Sage 2 signal with blue light on the chart

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/19781/gbpusd-h4-straighthold-investment-group

График GBPUSD, H4, 2012.11.20 21:11 UTC, Straighthold Investment Group, Inc., MetaTrader 5, Real
Here is also a good second sage with the third bar of the histogram going into blue light special (BLS - blue light special for short)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/23064/audjpyd-h4-straighthold-investment-group

График AUDJPYD, H4, 2012.12.04 22:32 UTC, Straighthold Investment Group, Inc., MetaTrader 5, Real
Example of a 5th wave divergence signal in the Third Wave

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/77307/usdjpyd-d1-straighthold-investment-group

График USDJPYD, D1, 2013.03.15 05:55 UTC, Straighthold Investment Group, Inc., MetaTrader 5, Real
Zoning, saucers, spreads - you can find your own. I think the theme is really filled with normal content. I'm cool. =) Good luck!
 
iTC:
I just wrote in the same breath, without thinking about pictures, I will add graphic examples.
I'd be very grateful to you.
 
ozhiganov:
Why do they need 1000% at once? First, let them learn to consistently get at least 10% a month by sticking to the rules of strategy and money management.
What does MM have to do with it? As far as I know, Williams doesn't even mention it in his books, because he has his own MM.
 
cyberdev:
What does MM have to do with it? As far as I know, Williams doesn't even mention it in his books, because he has his own MM.
Without MM any system will fail, if you don't calculate lot size and number of opened trades, that's why I try to keep MM in my trading, for example with 2% risk you have to earn not less than 3%, in case of 2% drawdown stop all trading, its that simple.
