Here is the chart with the fractal buy signal. Note that the central bar which forms the fractal does not touch the alligator.
After such a rise and break from the balance lines, which are alligator lines, soon will come the angulation of the price from the lines and only because of greed, when the bars appear resembling stop or reversal, everyone will close positions. And this is the pure psychology of the crowd, protecting the profits. This is how waves are born.
Sage 2 signal with blue light on the chart
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/19781/gbpusd-h4-straighthold-investment-group
Here is also a good second sage with the third bar of the histogram going into blue light special (BLS - blue light special for short)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/23064/audjpyd-h4-straighthold-investment-group
Example of a 5th wave divergence signal in the Third Wave
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/77307/usdjpyd-d1-straighthold-investment-group
I just wrote in the same breath, without thinking about pictures, I will add graphic examples.
Why do they need 1000% at once? First, let them learn to consistently get at least 10% a month by sticking to the rules of strategy and money management.
What does MM have to do with it? As far as I know, Williams doesn't even mention it in his books, because he has his own MM.