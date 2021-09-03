Commercial chaos - page 4
I still haven't figured out the pundit numbers - which one is the
Vanya....if the essence were only about consistency, then all advisors, like perfect systematic traders, would trade profitably, but this is far from it, because the first priority is not consistency (robots and even monkeys with good training) but the IDEA. only people are capable of it and the idea determines the future of trading like a foundation defines whether a house will hold or not. and then comes consistency, discipline, MM etc. what they like to write about in books, to fill pages with something...
fractals as significant levels?) Are you serious? Fractals are built absolutely everywhere, even where there is no hint of a level, or even a slightest extremum
That's how they trade, Kolya, they just need to set realistic goals, not hundreds of percent per year...
Well, maybe your method of finding levels is more perfect, probably in the middle of a daily candle.... or where there was no price at all :-)
Any fractal is a high or low of a higher timeframe - that's all if you look at the highs and lows
so what is the first sage
"first sage + angulation" a reversal bar or something.....
The B. Williams system is one of the most controversial and controversial strategies in use today. Some people use it to make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars, while others (many more than others) lose all the time. But, if you study it and understand it to the core, there is no doubt that you will make good money using it.
you don't get it.....
As for the "technique of finding levels": it's not about finding levels but defining what a level is and what a fractal is...
The currency pair does not matter, it is not very often there are reversals, we will catch the reversals on all currency pairs with the conditions that have the following signals: First Sage + Angulation + Divergence with a full breakdown.
If it is a big deal, then of course the pair does not matter, but from the point of view of waiting for a signal to enter the market as one of the elements of the system, it is very instructive.
there is a "sucking the signal out of your finger" syndrome :-) it's also cool.
you don't understand a thing.....
about the "methodology for finding levels": it's not about finding levels but defining what is a level and what is a bullshit ...
well... that's probably how it was explained... we don't know how to do it....
you've learned how to find levels and you're in the hands of.... or are you still drawing lines among walruses?
As an option you could consider GBPUSD, all the necessary attributes are present. 1 Sage+Angulation+Divergence+AC crossing 0
Entry is considered on breakdown of the first sage low, stop on its high, in the case of breakdown on the sale, stop to move it to the highs of profitable bars. We will fill the gap when the signal from the second and third Wise Men is present and crossing 0 AO. Exit on stop and in the presence of signals in the opposite direction.
You still have not answered what the first Wise man is - a reversal bar?
The chart is heavily loaded i suggest going back to the classics, you are not pushing your software in this thread... Or....