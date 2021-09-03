Commercial chaos - page 15
Here is also a good second sage with the third bar of the histogram going into blue light special (BLS - blue light special for short)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/23064/audjpyd-h4-straighthold-investment-group
Hello. Is the indicator that shows the blue light available anywhere?
Studying the Bill Williams system.
I will buy or exchange materials on the system.
forex is stupid ***. ugh.
It's always been interesting on the pyramids.
In the beginning.))))