iTC:

Here is also a good second sage with the third bar of the histogram going into blue light special (BLS - blue light special for short)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/23064/audjpyd-h4-straighthold-investment-group

Hi. Is the indicator that shows blue light available anywhere?
 
artem72:
Hello. Is the indicator that shows the blue light available anywhere?
Yes. It's freely available. Look through my profile.
 

Studying the Bill Williams system.

I will buy or exchange materials on the system.

 
A chaotic market has aspects of self-organisation and its own dynamics. Only, I believe that the answers to these questions should be sought not from Williams, but from Ilya Prigozhin and other scientists who have investigated similar phenomena.
 
Tested this method on a demo for a year...this is what came out of it
 
It's always been interesting on the pyramids.

In the beginning.))))

