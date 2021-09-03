Commercial chaos - page 10

New comment
 
iTC:
To avoid confusion with the first wave, we should add that we should look at the previous 140 bars. Whether there was a wave cycle of five waves before that or not. If it is not visible, the sideways cycle is usual and one should not trade. So there is no first wave there.

Question - is it useful to know what is the current wave number .... on d1 or n1....., or is it a matter of faith in the TS that you are now trying to do. is it not easier to track only the current trend (trend) on different TFs?

If knowing the wave number is useful, what is it?

 

And I liked "Trading Chaos" by Bill Williams while reading the first one. Very inspiring and original. But since Bill says exactly this, that is exactly what corresponds to my experience, it's logical to say that by applying his algorithms you can earn good money. Remember the law of exclusion of thirds in logic.

But I haven't got around to checking it out yet, it's too much work.

Just need to choose the best ready-made solution and buy it.

 
newdigital:

How do you gather? How does a priest gather his parishioners to church? So you're not a priest... What if the parishioners don't go? They don't know you... So they won't go...

Don't take offense at my posts - I've been scolded worse here :)

I'm telling you a deal.

  • make the first post,
  • If you don't know your idea with screenshots, text and trades (at least open a position).
  • templates to trade with indicators
  • clear rules for trading
  • disadvantages of the system and advantages over other public systems
  • the ability to code the Expert Advisor

Then there will be something to discuss ... If you haven't done it, what's there to discuss? Just how and what someone says (and you answer everyone ... ) :)

+1 , unequivocally well said , that's what I meant too .
 
Faith is not really the word that can be applied here. Knowledge is a more appropriate word. Every TF has a trend and a wave sequence. Just on some pairs - you can see it immediately, and some pairs move without trends in some complex corrections. The daily is the safest TF for this strategy. You just need to look at the top two periods a week and a month to decide to be in the market or stay square. If you decide to enter, you can do so with the exact TF that appears as a result of a daily wave unfolding to the inner TF with waves. And it is not a fact that hourly or 4-hour TF will open and not, for example, the 6-minute one, where you can clearly see what wave is now. This is done in the following way: You take a wave from the fractal to the current bar or from the fractal to the fractal. The wave consists of 17 daily bars, for example. Seventeen daily bars contain (17*24)/140= 2.9 hourly TF. We have an approximate value of 3 hours in MT5. Here on the 3hour TF we should see the full cycle of 5 waves. If there is no complete cycle, there is no entry. We wait.
 

With an ordinary AO indicator, even without seeing the chart, you can know what to buy or sell, let's look at the indicator's bar chart. Here is the breakdown.


 
perepel:

And I liked "Trading Chaos" by Bill Williams while reading the first one. Very inspiring and original. But since Bill says exactly this, that is exactly what corresponds to my experience, it's logical to say that by applying his algorithms you can earn good money. Remember the law of exclusion of thirds in logic.

But I haven't got around to checking it out yet, it's too much work.

I just need to choose the best ready-made solution and buy it.

In Williams' first work, there is a wonderful thing - the determination of a trend on two bars. They didn't have computers with graphic programs at that time. We drew everything by hand. Look for two bars. To buy: the bar with the closing higher than the opening, the second one with the closing higher than the opening and higher than the high of the previous one. Buy. Like this in the video.
TCE v53
TCE v53
  • www.youtube.com
Кратко об очередном обновлении панели-эксперта Trading Chaos Expert. Методика определения ранних сигналов изменения тенденции на всех тайм фреймах. Новый реж...
 
I suggest you do an exercise. Open a chart without any indicators. Just candles on the daily chart. Rewind the chart backwards. Then press F12 and step by step say out loud sell or buy, get a stop or take a profit. The basics are a rough determination of the trend on two bars as described above. I'm sure you'll make more money than you will masturbate on tick charts.
 

Then open the EUROPOLLAR on the current situation and tell where we are going up or down now. As far as I'm concerned, it's a sell.

 

We see a fractal bye. The base bar is not touching the alligator lines. The alligator has opened its jaws upwards. The AO is above zero and the previous hai is exceeded. Buy, stop loss below the base of the first wave. The whole analysis. Difficult? Of course not.

 

iTC you can also screenshot examples of inputs.

Another option on identifying waves would be very good

1...3456789101112131415
New comment