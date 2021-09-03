Commercial chaos - page 10
To avoid confusion with the first wave, we should add that we should look at the previous 140 bars. Whether there was a wave cycle of five waves before that or not. If it is not visible, the sideways cycle is usual and one should not trade. So there is no first wave there.
Question - is it useful to know what is the current wave number .... on d1 or n1....., or is it a matter of faith in the TS that you are now trying to do. is it not easier to track only the current trend (trend) on different TFs?
If knowing the wave number is useful, what is it?
And I liked "Trading Chaos" by Bill Williams while reading the first one. Very inspiring and original. But since Bill says exactly this, that is exactly what corresponds to my experience, it's logical to say that by applying his algorithms you can earn good money. Remember the law of exclusion of thirds in logic.
But I haven't got around to checking it out yet, it's too much work.
Just need to choose the best ready-made solution and buy it.
How do you gather? How does a priest gather his parishioners to church? So you're not a priest... What if the parishioners don't go? They don't know you... So they won't go...
Don't take offense at my posts - I've been scolded worse here :)
I'm telling you a deal.
Then there will be something to discuss ... If you haven't done it, what's there to discuss? Just how and what someone says (and you answer everyone ... ) :)
With an ordinary AO indicator, even without seeing the chart, you can know what to buy or sell, let's look at the indicator's bar chart. Here is the breakdown.
Then open the EUROPOLLAR on the current situation and tell where we are going up or down now. As far as I'm concerned, it's a sell.
We see a fractal bye. The base bar is not touching the alligator lines. The alligator has opened its jaws upwards. The AO is above zero and the previous hai is exceeded. Buy, stop loss below the base of the first wave. The whole analysis. Difficult? Of course not.
iTC you can also screenshot examples of inputs.
Another option on identifying waves would be very good