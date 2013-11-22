Fibonacci pyramids - page 7
I try to explain everything clearly. I am no good at English, sorry if you can. It would be better to communicate on the subject, otherwise it does not interest me here ...
In your own branch... it doesn't get interesting... It's creepy...
You're the one who has to get the community interested. Then it will communicate in your thread in line with the issue at hand. In the meantime, it's all just flooding. It's not the community's fault.
Now the reincarnation of the bear wakes up in the form of a hedgehog... And the hedgehog will continue his racket.
Yeah, the hedgehog's no fun. While the hedgehog is sleeping, I will try to interest the community once again: The situation on AUDUSD is not clear, put two pending buy and sell orders at the levels shown (we don't consider profits and stops on the chart yet, we will put them if the order works), and we wait.
We can't wait long, how else can we get the community excited? :
The price has rebounded from the corner of the daily pyramid. I wonder what will happen next. I've never seen anything like this before. Strategies, one week from birth.
I would place two bars in different directions , 150-200 pips away from the daily corner .
In forex, grammatical errors do not count as mistakes. Especially in someone else's language. I'm ashamed, but not really.
It's not about the mistakes themselves, as you don't realise. Bay and seel give you away as an amateur.
There's a lot of graphic nonsense like that. And they're all equally useless.
I'm looking at your picture. I wouldn't go in there to salt it. At 5000 with two lots even less.
This is a demo and I have my own money management, 1/10th of a possible lot. (B. Williams "Trading Chaos").
And I would look where the support is.
Support and resistance - corner of Fibonacci pyramid on D1.
Take profit, level 161.8 (H4 pyramid) , stop loss - top corner of the pyramid, M5.
Like this ... :