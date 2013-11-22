Fibonacci pyramids - page 6

New comment
 

voitehov:
Мне нравится . Но можно круче " Сокровища пирамиды " .

There's a reason for all this!

 
kot287:
You betcha! Forget it...
 
usd
 
voitehov:
You betcha! Forget it...
You'll end up with a prostate :)
 
Heroix:
Bay & Seel delivered. What else is there to talk about?
In forex, grammatical errors don't count as mistakes. Especially in someone else's language. I'm ashamed, but not really.
 
kot287:
YES !
 
sergeev:

about the commas, fuck.
Is this a library? Or a school? Believe me, that's not the point, or the mind.
 
voitehov:
Is this a library? Or a school? Believe me, that's not the point. That's not the point.

To be able to express your thoughts correctly, using our "great and mighty" is worthy of respect. Or do you treat school like a prison?

Kick back and forget?

We are given possession of the richest, most precise, powerful and truly magical Russian language...

But we, sadly, have a greater preference for all sorts of OmiGods, Faqs, Shields and other foreign filth. Commas? Fuck it. Dashes, dots suck! Medved and zbagojno rule, yo!

Nursery.

 
artmedia70:

Being able to express your thoughts correctly using our "great and powerful" is respectable. Or do you treat school like a prison?

Kick back and forget?

We are given possession of the richest, most precise, powerful and truly magical Russian language...

But we, sadly, have a greater preference for all sorts of OmiGods, Faqs, Shields and other foreign filth. Commas? Fuck it. Dashes, dots suck! Medved and zbagojno rule, yo!

Nursery.

I try to explain and explain everything clearly. I am not good at English, sorry, if you can. It's better to communicate on the subject, otherwise it does not interest me here ...
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте - Документация по MQL5
 
Yoschik:
I see you have a lot of money there already. I'd like to get some for the service.
You would have paid off if you had taken my advice on trading instead of extortion.
12345678910111213...15
New comment