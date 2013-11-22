Fibonacci pyramids
The charts speak for themselves. AUDUSD, H1 - where you have a circle - the level of about 0.9328 - there was hardly any bounce - hence the conclusions: a very dubious scheme
A bounce will come only from 0.918 - it's clear without any pictures
I would like to discuss an interesting strategy called "Fibonacci Pyramids". I may have seen one before, but I came up with it myself. Today is the first day of testing. I got +20% of my deposit.
I build my pyramids using the Fibonacci system on three timeframes: M15, H1 and W1. It turns out the following picture, a 3D pyramid.
After a short time watching the price movement on the pyramid, all resistance levels can be seen at once ( me ) and using the Alligator, one can accurately predict reversals and pullbacks.
I say at once how and why the price moves according to the pyramid law (if it exists), I do not know. I find the topic interesting, I am ready to discuss it with smart people.


Online screencap : AUDUSD - SEEL signal. Let's see if the strategy is a prolonged downwards trend (if the next candle closes below the previous one):
A move down , after exiting the base of the pyramid , more than 500 pips , in a few hours . All waited for this reversal. It is possible , the pyramid will show it to me and I will show it to you . While the trend is down .
Rebuilt pyramid , at the moment 23:56 21.11.13 :
Options for further developments :
Online forecast on EURUSD , after the next candle opens on H4 :
We are getting ready to move up , we can already enter in small lots ( until the candle closes completely , behind the side of the pyramid .
03:24 Kiev :
Stop , if desired , on the fractal .
Online "pyramid" forecast on AUDUSD : Looks like a pullback, buy.
The deal on the last chart , closed at stop loss . Immediately this Sell Stop was triggered, simultaneously with the BUY order. Profit 250 points. See screenshots below.
Well if the author is SELL - then I will buy AUDUSD at the current 0.924
