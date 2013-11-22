Fibonacci pyramids

I propose to discuss an interesting strategy "Fibonacci Pyramids". Perhaps someone has already seen one, this is my version. (I am the author of the strategy according to a search on Yandex). Today is the first day of testing . I got +20% of the deposit.

I build the pyramids using two Fibonacci Fan, on three timeframes: M15, H1 and W1.

After a little observation of price movements along the pyramid, all resistance levels can be seen (for me), using the Alligator it is possible to accurately predict reversals and pullbacks.

I say at once how and why the price moves by the law of the pyramid (if any), I do not know. I find the theme interesting, I am ready for discussion with smart people.

I apologize for SEEL and BAY , the main thing is the profit , isn't it ?

22.11.2013 07:36 Total profit , after opening the theme was more than 1000 pips . 75% of profitable trades 100-500 pips . See screenshots below .

I am continuing my pyramidal forecast for EURUSD , AUDUSD . Follow the publication , every 4 hours . I trade on the demo , H4 time frame .

09:37 22.11.13 EURUSD BUY signal :

17:00 22.11.13 Online screenshot of AUDUSD , EURUSD :

 
The charts speak for themselves. AUDUSD, H1 - where you have a circle - the level of about 0.9328 - there was hardly any bounce - hence the conclusions: a very dubious scheme

A bounce will come only from 0.918 - it's clear without any pictures

 
voitehov:

voitehov:
Пробой основания пирамиды - сигнал на продажу . Пробой боковой грани - сигнал на покупку . Кружочек нарисован , для не понятливых .

Online screencap : AUDUSD - SEEL signal. Let's see if the strategy is a prolonged downwards trend (if the next candle closes below the previous one):

A move down , after exiting the base of the pyramid , more than 500 pips , in a few hours . All waited for this reversal. It is possible , the pyramid will show it to me and I will show it to you . While the trend is down .

Rebuilt pyramid , at the moment 23:56 21.11.13 :

Options for further developments :

Online forecast on EURUSD , after the next candle opens on H4 :

We are getting ready to move up , we can already enter in small lots ( until the candle closes completely , behind the side of the pyramid .

03:24 Kiev :

Stop , if desired , on the fractal .

Online "pyramid" forecast on AUDUSD : Looks like a pullback, buy.

The deal on the last chart , closed at stop loss . Immediately this Sell Stop was triggered, simultaneously with the BUY order. Profit 250 points. See screenshots below.

 
Well if the author is SELL - then I will buy AUDUSD at the current 0.924
 
 
A100:
Well if the author is SELL - then I will buy AUDUSD at the current 0.924
Wise, for short term trading, a pullback is quite possible .
