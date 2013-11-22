Fibonacci pyramids - page 14

voitehov:


I would like to ask you, if you are the author of methods of strengthening the muscles of the body through reflection, maybe you can improve it, to create indicators and advisers in ready-made code also through your thoughts.
 
Yoschik:
there's an X on the right so you don't have to stick it on.
Uh... Blessing by the Holy Sign? Would that help?
 
Yoschik:
I vote for it. I vote for it. I just want to eat and drink beer-girls-sauna.
 
artmedia70:
It worked for me.)
 
artmedia70:
It's a very complicated witchcraft. You're gonna need a tambourine.
 
Yoschik:
There's a smart engine now, isn't there? Isn't it? It's all about sticking... tambourine
 
artmedia70:
The main thing is not to hit the tambourine. )
 

Friday night . +750 pips .

 
tol64:
You'll remember: "I'm not a shaman, of course. But I can knock on a tambourine..." :)
 
Silent:
Will there be any crystallography?
newdigital:

how not to ask? Before you, a comrade here did a free pattern search on MT5 ... called HWAFM... he's your competitor, I'm sorry ... and the idea has already been implemented, and everything is free. You have to know your competitors.

By the way, speaking of dummies, this is a forum of programmers. And no one wants to program a bad idea for a fee...

So you have to explain, prove, explain again... prove that you are worthy of those 11 sheets (12 already), which you Users / programmers on this forum as a personal promotion.

Otherwise ... if you now find a programmer in private, stop the thread ... it will turn out that I ... and all the other non-programmers who read it all and hope are just idiots? :)

You have ascended to the public (pedestal) of a free forum. So let's be consistent with the situation, shall we? I mean - not at home ... there are both traditions and rules... You don't pay for promotion ... not even for pictures... :) Why do you insult people so much ...

I'm off to the Chinese, or I'll get turned on... (I really do not like freebies and freeloaders - this is my personal apology).

And no one wants to program a bad idea for a percentage ... - Farming is voluntary:


Why would you insult people like that ...

I'm off to the Chinese, or I'll get turned on... (I do not like freebies and freeloaders - my personal apologies).

- I did not offend anyone. I simply showed my view of the trade. Note that it is quite modern and profitable, free of charge. Why do you mind if I stop sharing my ideas and know-how for free? You don't like free stuff.

You climbed the public (on the pedestal) of a free forum. So let's be consistent with the situation, okay?

- The situation, in my opinion: A promising idea, with spectacular results, is drowning and choking on the forum traders, from the hedgehogs and skimmers ... Intelligent reviews , discussions are almost nonexistent . And they want money for a couple of screenshots .... What a mess.

