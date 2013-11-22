Fibonacci pyramids - page 14
there's an X on the right so you don't have to stick it on.
I would like to ask you, if you are the author of methods of strengthening the body's muscles through thinking, maybe you could improve it, to create indicators and advisers in ready-made code also through your thoughts.
Um... Blessing with the Holy Sign? Would that help?
I vote in favour. Only to have more to eat and beer-girls-sauna.
It's a very complex sorcery. It's going to take a tambourine.
There's a smart engine now, isn't there? Isn't it? It's all about sticking... tambourine
The main thing is not to hit the tambourine. )
Will there be any crystallography?
how not to ask? Before you, a comrade here did a free pattern search on MT5 ... called HWAFM... he's your competitor, I'm sorry ... and the idea has already been implemented, and everything is free. You have to know your competitors.
By the way, speaking of dummies, this is a forum of programmers. And no one wants to program a bad idea for a fee...
So you have to explain, prove, explain again... prove that you are worthy of those 11 sheets (12 already), which you Users / programmers on this forum as a personal promotion.
Otherwise ... if you now find a programmer in private, stop the thread ... it will turn out that I ... and all the other non-programmers who read it all and hope are just idiots? :)
You have ascended to the public (pedestal) of a free forum. So let's be consistent with the situation, shall we? I mean - not at home ... there are both traditions and rules... You don't pay for promotion ... not even for pictures... :) Why do you insult people so much ...
========
I'm off to the Chinese, or I'll get turned on... (I really do not like freebies and freeloaders - this is my personal apology).