Fibonacci pyramids - page 3

New comment
 
Yoschik:

For the service of attaching pictures to posts, I charge 10 credits per picture.

"For those who don't understand, the coefficient. 2

That's 80 credits.

I'm in the middle of nowhere... "Misunderstood"... That's not you.
 
voitehov:
Got caught in the middle... "Misunderstood"... That's not you.
Thank you.
 
And me for two screenshots ...
 
newdigital:
And me for two screenshots...
I'm the one with the toad knocking... I'm gonna go get the bear out from under the pyramid. Somehow to make a nuisance of myself...
 

Another branch of "Fun Pictures"

Drawing "shapes" from a generated graphic...

Every free artist has their own "figure", the one they see or want to see.

 
artmedia70:
I've got a toad knocking on my door... I'm going to get the bear out from under the pyramid. Somehow I'm going to hurt...

I'll get you out...

Puller

 
Bay & Seel delivered. What else is there to talk about?
 
Heroix:
Bay & Seel delivered. What else is there to talk about...

commas, my ass.
 
sergeev:

about the commas, fuck.
OK, remove the space in front of it. And capitalise the sentence... and full stop, full stop at the end!

 
Heroix:
OK, remove the space in front of it. And capitalise the sentence... and a full stop, a full stop at the end!
Yeah. And a fucking moderator. What's happening to this forum...
12345678910...15
New comment