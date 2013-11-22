Fibonacci pyramids - page 8

voitehov:

Support and resistance - corner of Fibonacci pyramid on D1.

Take profit, level 161.8 (pyramid H4) , stop loss - top corner of the pyramid, M5.

Like this ... :

A couple more of these signals and , I will sell them .
 
artmedia70:
I'm looking at your picture. I wouldn't go too deep there. At 5000 with two lots even less.
Heroix:

It's not about the mistakes themselves, as you don't realise. Bay and seel give you away as an amateur.

There's a lot of graphic nonsense like that. And they're all equally useless.

I'm an amateur, but who's a professional here? If you say you are, prove it. All great masters, in any business, were amateurs first ...

My open trades on Fibonacci pyramids , not yet perfect , but I am working on it . The quid , meanwhile , are strangling the Aussie in droves . See the chart above.

 
voitehov:
A couple more of these signals and I'll be selling them.
 
You could have salted it...
 
Yoschik:
Hedgehog, aren't you awake yet? All in a fog?
 
Yoschik:
In less than 2 days since the opening of this thread, I have shown several signals online, with a total profit of more than 1000 pips. I don't understand your irony. Get into it, Hedgehog, or Hedgehog will kick you out.
 
artmedia70:

To be able to express your thoughts correctly using our "great and powerful" - is worthy of respect. Or do you think of school as a prison?

Kick back and forget?

We are given the richest, most precise, powerful and truly magical Russian language...

But we, sadly, have a greater preference for all sorts of OmiGods, Faqs, Shields and other foreign filth. Commas? Fuck it. Dashes, dots suck! Medved and zbagojno rule, yo!

Nursery.

Or do you treat school like a prison?

You're out and about?

To be honest, the only things I've learned in my life (I'm 43) are the multiplication table and grammar. Maybe some geography. All the rest will never be useful, 99% of the time, or will not turn out as it's written in the textbook. They don't teach how to live at school. The program sucks. You go out and forget. At school in 1977-85 we were taught to love Lenin and DDT Shevchuk, our homeland.

Maybe that is why some people confuse spelling with education and culture. Because they can't find anything except other people's grammatical mistakes. Did I express my thought correctly?

 

voitehov:

To be honest, from school curriculum, in my life (I am 43), I have only used the multiplication table and grammar. Maybe geography. All the rest is useless 99% of the time. They don't teach how to live at school, the curriculum sucks. You get out and forget. At school in 1977-85, we were taught to love Lenin and DDT Shevchuk.

Maybe that is why some people confuse spelling with education and culture. Because they can't find anything except other people's grammatical mistakes. Am I making the right point?

No, we got a very good education back then. My children took the Unified State Exam - nonsense. Look what the A-level students say and write now. There is zero education. Very few children respect our native Russian language. No, don't think I'm some kind of literary scholar or a moronic bookworm. I got a failing grade in Russian and literature at school. I didn't like all that stuff about rules, spelling, etc. - you'd have to go to Kashchenko to memorize all the rules. But literacy came all by itself. It just settled in my brain and dictates how to write correctly from my subcortex. And if I suddenly doubted the correctness of the whispering, I went and checked it. Indeed it was the right whisper in most cases.

I am not claiming education or culture, but look at how young people and those who have studied and been educated these days write... The impressions are: stylistics with thoroughness vs. licentiousness...

Therefore - often the style of writing can tell us about a person's inner world. Tell me, what is in the mind of a person who constantly says "yo, komon" and other such stuff? It seems to me that there is a hamburger stuck in there and there is no desire to communicate.

To repeat and clarify - everyone makes mistakes, but there are no mistakes in communication style - it's either a spirit or a clinic...

