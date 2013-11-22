Fibonacci pyramids - page 4

Heroix:
voitehov:

I would like to discuss an interesting strategy called "Fibonacci Pyramids". Perhaps someone has already seen one, but I came up with it myself. Today is the first day of testing. I got +20% of my deposit.

I build my pyramids using the Fibonacci system on three timeframes: M15, H1 and W1. It turns out such a picture, a 3D pyramid:

After a little observation of the price movement on the pyramid, all resistance levels can be seen at once (me), using the Alligator, it is possible to accurately predict reversals and pullbacks.

I say at once how and why the price moves according to the pyramid law (if it exists), I do not know. I find the topic interesting, I am ready to discuss it with smart people.

 

Now rebuild the pyramid and wait for the next signal:

 
voitehov:

Afftor, either explain clearly to the respectable community how you build your pyramid scheme - or don't distract from the business at hand ))))

people will build it themselves, think about it and there will be something to discuss...

a profit of 13,000 is certainly cool... but as I understand it, the account is a demo... You can trade with 100 000 000 lots - if you guessed the directions, even one pip would give you a huge profit.

 
Yoschik:

22:40 . Profit 130 pips , after receiving a signal at 16:25 , no pullback . What does this have to do with guessing?

I build pyramids using two Fibonacci Fans:

1 . JS-FIBOFAN.V2.mq4 indicator installed on H4 , or by hand .

2 . Find the first three points and fill them with a triangle, from the menu "Insert".

Set the second fan , from the top of the first triangle . From point 1 to point 2 :

3 . Line 2-3 of the second triangle is parallel to line 1-2 of the first triangle.
4 . After the price leaves the pyramid , rebuild it . We pull up corners with the mouse.

voitehov:

Movement down , after exiting the pyramid , currently 390 pips .
