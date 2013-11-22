Fibonacci pyramids - page 4
I would like to discuss an interesting strategy called "Fibonacci Pyramids". Perhaps someone has already seen one, but I came up with it myself. Today is the first day of testing. I got +20% of my deposit.
I build my pyramids using the Fibonacci system on three timeframes: M15, H1 and W1. It turns out such a picture, a 3D pyramid:
After a little observation of the price movement on the pyramid, all resistance levels can be seen at once (me), using the Alligator, it is possible to accurately predict reversals and pullbacks.
I say at once how and why the price moves according to the pyramid law (if it exists), I do not know. I find the topic interesting, I am ready to discuss it with smart people.
Afftor, either explain clearly to the respectable community how you build your pyramid scheme - or don't distract from the business at hand ))))
people will build it themselves, think about it and there will be something to discuss...
a profit of 13,000 is certainly cool... but as I understand it, the account is a demo... You can trade with 100 000 000 lots - if you guessed the directions, even one pip would give you a huge profit.
