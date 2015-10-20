Interesting Financial Videos October 2013 - page 3
Alexander Gerchik's webinar - Current Market Conditions 10.10.2013
On Thursday, October 10 was held a webinar by A.M. Gerchik for the company traders and for all comers. The topic of the webinar was "The current state of the market. Preparing for the upcoming reporting season.
Webinar Virtual reality in the mind of a trader
Webinar recording "Virtual Reality in the Trader's Mind".
Moderator: Ignat Borysenko
Forex. Elder's Momentum Strategy
Webinar Wave progression. Elliott Wave Progress
Pivot trading
Our invited guest Mikhail Trofimov (Hunter_GB), trader with more than 8 years experience in trading, demonstrated the methods of Pivot trading related to Forex and Stock market. In particular, trading with gold spot contracts was considered in details. Daily, three-day and weekly pivots were demonstrated, as well as other elements of the author's trading systems.
Webinar 5. Gartley and Pesavento patterns Ch1
Kirill Eremenko presented Gartley and Pesavento patterns. He studied Fibonacci levels and Golden Ratio and their applicability to trading in Gartley patterns. The most popular patterns and the methods of their creation were examined.
Webinar 7. Renko charts. Gann Grid
The webinar is designed for traders with some experience. Trader Alexander Horev, known under the pseudonym InsighTrader, has 4 years of experience in financial markets, including 1.5 years on the NYSE. The webinar presents the alternative use of the built-in MT4 indicator "Gann grid" and the additional indicator "Renko charts". Together, these indicators open up new facets of technical analysis, allowing you to find and use certain patterns in the market.
I think it is about this advisor for MT4 RenkoLiveChart_v3.2 on MT5 - you can use this indicator - Renko, and how to use it you can read here and here
Webinar 9. Market Profile
The webinar is designed for beginner traders. This webinar focuses on the basic principles of market functioning and trading according to the Market Profile. We have invited Inna Solar (aka InaO), a Speculant forum member and novice trader with over a year of experience in the US futures market, to introduce you to the basics of trading with Market Profile.
This webinar will focus on the following indicators:
