Discussion of high-frequency trading on MT5 - page 31
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I answered straight away when I asked the question: "I want to check your literacy".
In response I read some drunken clown nonsense from an inattentive person. However.
-----
There is a very telling thread on this forum: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/4011
The heresy is generated by you.
You are not authorised to conduct a literacy test.
You ask trivial questions of a provocative nature and COULD draw conclusions.
I think you are a 17-22 year old boy, in the character formation stage. That's why so much desire to play the role of a teacher.
You are the one generating the heresy.
You are not authorised to conduct a literacy test.
You ask trivial, provocative questions and BOTH draw conclusions.
I believe you are a 17-22 year old boy, in the stage of character formation. That's why so much desire to play the role of a teacher.
Wrong, fundamentally. Do you have anything to teach me, say, other than to send me to my wife?Preferably in line with the topic in which we are corresponding.
Wrong, fundamentally. Do you have anything to teach me, say, other than to send me to my wife?Preferably in line with the topic in which we are corresponding.
I've been manual trading for 11 years, managed 6 figure sums. medium term trading mostly. My attitude to scalping and pipsing is mixed, but generally negative among professionals. I have no experience in it (pipsing) at all.
If you do not know what to do with it, you may ask somebody else, for example hrenfx. The position of the market is different and the market is higher than the market as a whole.
I've been trading manually for 11 years, managing 6-figure sums. Mid-term trading mainly. My attitude to scalping and pipsing is not unequivocal, but generally negative among professionals. I have no experience at all in it (pipsing).
If you do not know what to do with it, you may ask someone else, for example hrenfx. The position of the market is different and the market is higher than the market as a whole.
I've been trading manually for 11 years, managing 6-digit sums. Mid-term trading mainly. My attitude to scalping and pipsing is not unequivocal, but generally negative among professionals. I have no experience at all in it (pipsing).
If you do not know what to do with it, you may ask somebody else, for example hrenfx. I can only warn you from my experience to be engaged in a very ephemeral business in the long run.
OK. In that case, I see no subject for discussion. Have a good weekend.
Can I automate medium-term trading based on your experience?
There is no point in automating the medium term, trades from one day to several weeks, human reaction speed and time required for analysis are not much. The logic itself is unlikely to be fully formalized, except for the "tip of the iceberg", and the stakes are too high to entrust this to a robot.
At present I am interested in intraday trading, i.e. 5 orders on average per day (1-10). That's what I want to automate. For now, as a test.
Did I say anything about the objectives of the brokers? I only said that pips traders will not survive in the long term. It has nothing to do with trading volumes, large volumes trade long term, nobody pips by billions, not even millions. Big volumes from medium to long term trading and investing.
Also, I haven't asked you for any "libel", I don't know you at all and have no reason to be interested in your position yet.
Provide a rising five digit balance curve at least before you plan to say anything.
You don't even have a trustworthy rating under your avatar.
Apparently my rating all the more doesn't say anything, but how can you argue about something you have no idea about.
Apparently my rating would not tell you anything either, but how can you argue about something you have no idea about.
There is no point in automating the medium term, trades from one day to several weeks, human reaction speed and time required for analysis are not much. The logic itself is unlikely to be fully formalized, except for the "tip of the iceberg", and the stakes are too high to entrust this to a robot.
At present I am interested in intraday trading, i.e. 5 orders on average per day (1-10). That's what I want to automate. For now, as a test.