Discussion of high-frequency trading on MT5 - page 33

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Renat:

The new build of MT4 allows up to 8 simultaneous trades from different EAs on the same terminal. The probability of catching Trade context busy is now reduced to almost zero.

You can already download the updated MetaTrader 4 build 470 from demo.metaquotes.net:443 and see how it works. While the servers are not updated, you can trade in 3 threads, but in a week the limit will be raised to 8, as soon as the brokers' servers will be updated.

 
Papaklass, practice and keep in mind the essence of the processes. You can fire 10 orders in 0ms, but only get confirmations through a double ping to the server. And both 10 orders can be fired in almost 0ms and 10 confirmations can be received at the same time.
 
Renat, enlighten me, what exactly caused the opening of the asynchrony on MT4?
 
There is no asynchrony in MT4, but it is possible to send up to 8 EAs at a time.
 
Renat:
There is no asynchrony in MT4, but it is possible to send up to 8 trades from 8 EAs at the same time.
Ok. What was the reason to implement this feature?
 
m.butya:

just an animation of pending orders on the chart that, as the price moves, arise, execute or are deleted.

It would be greatly appreciated and I am not the only one.

And how do you propose to record this animation with MT? I don't have it yet.
 
Alex_Bondar2013.02.16 15:19 #

This could be a reversal pattern, depending on what's inside those candles.

Stop all this nonsense about who is cooler than 4 or 5. The addition of the multiorder in the 4 has no effect on the 5. The dog barks, the caravan moves.

 
Frequent requests depend on the server, I didn't ask for nothing to wait a week until the servers are up to date. Up to three requests can be sent for now.
 
We have expanded the capabilities of MetaTrader 4 as it is time to expand STP execution in the system. Now(with the new build) brokers will be able to easily overlap on any other companies, providing traders with better execution.
 
papaklass:
Practised. Fires out 10 orders so fast that I get error 10024 (too frequent requests). It turns out that it's "the dick of the radish".

Sleep, even at 1ms, will help you solve this problem.

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