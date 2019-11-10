Discussion of high-frequency trading on MT5 - page 33
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The new build of MT4 allows up to 8 simultaneous trades from different EAs on the same terminal. The probability of catching Trade context busy is now reduced to almost zero.
You can already download the updated MetaTrader 4 build 470 from demo.metaquotes.net:443 and see how it works. While the servers are not updated, you can trade in 3 threads, but in a week the limit will be raised to 8, as soon as the brokers' servers will be updated.
There is no asynchrony in MT4, but it is possible to send up to 8 trades from 8 EAs at the same time.
just an animation of pending orders on the chart that, as the price moves, arise, execute or are deleted.
It would be greatly appreciated and I am not the only one.
This could be a reversal pattern, depending on what's inside those candles.
Stop all this nonsense about who is cooler than 4 or 5. The addition of the multiorder in the 4 has no effect on the 5. The dog barks, the caravan moves.
Practised. Fires out 10 orders so fast that I get error 10024 (too frequent requests). It turns out that it's "the dick of the radish".
Sleep, even at 1ms, will help you solve this problem.