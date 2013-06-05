Questions on mt5 functionality - page 2
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And we are planning to add tools for trading in mt5 demo, the terminal that is available for downloading from MQL5
Yes, there are plans to add a large number of instruments.
Now we are solving the issues with deep history.
I've been looking for a long time for a forum section or thread where I could give my comments and suggestions on the MT5.
I could name enough different "advantages" of the terminal, but if they are tolerable at best, then the latest innovation of build 773 is unlikely to please anyone. At least, I doubt it very much. I don't know who the developers were guided by and how relevant it is, but the introduction of automatic display of trade transactions made the work of an ordinary trader much more difficult.
I've been looking for a long time for a forum section or thread where I could give my comments and suggestions on the MT5.
I could name enough different "merits" of the terminal, but if they are tolerable at best, then the latest innovation of build 773 is unlikely to please anyone. At least, I doubt it very much. I don't know who the developers were guided by and how relevant it is, but setting automatic display of trade transactions has made the work of an ordinary trader much more difficult.
It can simply be switched off. And why has it made the work so much harder? Don't you have any other problems? ))
Downloaded MT5
How do I view the quote history?
Why an "empty space" ?
This can simply be switched off. And why did it make the job so much harder? Is there no other problem at all? ))
The tick will be removed and all the arrows will remain in place. If you reload the account, the tick appears again. When you trade, you will understand why it is so difficult.
If you reboot and the tick appears again, it's a bug in Service Desk. For some reason it doesn't appear after reloading. If you want the arrows to be removed after unchecking the box, you need to make an offer to Service Desk. For now, you can just quickly remove them from the list of objects (Ctrl+B). I don't really need this option, as I have a more advanced version in the Expert Advisor. I might even write an article on this topic later.
And you don't have to open a real account to master all that. )))
If you reload and the checkmark appears again, it's a bug in Service Desk.
"Don't you have any other problems at all? ))"
The solution is different.
It doesn't reappear on you because you don't activate the configuration file on startup
And why did it make the job so much harder? Don't you have any other problems at all? ))
Judging by my tone, have I offended you in some way?
The point is that in general, with MT5(in comparison with MT4), the user's time with the system (I mean a simple trader, and I can't say anything about advantages or disadvantages of program manipulations) - so the time has increased - what is done in MT4 in one click, here you need 2 or more. There is probably no point in writing out the details, as the developers will hardly read it.
Judging by my tone, have I offended you in some way?
The point is that in general in MT5(in comparison with MT4), the user's communication time with the system (I mean a simple trader and can't say anything about advantages or disadvantages of program manipulations) - so the time has increased - what is done in MT4 in one click, here you need 2 or more. There is probably no point in writing out the details, as the developers will hardly read it.