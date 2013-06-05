Questions on mt5 functionality - page 6

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It's about time to ask for folding again :)
 
Silent:
It's about time you asked for folding again :)

no.

first #define / #ifdef :)

 

Project Navigator!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Promised by who knows when but not yet :(

Taking a cue from PromiseKeeper?

 
falkov:

Project Navigator!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Promised by who knows when but not yet :(

Taking a cue from PromiseKeeper?

I will, I want to.
 
mak3:

Dear developers, can you give us an approximate date when options will appear in MT5 and be connected to the stock section of the MICEX?

Options are already in development.

We will publish the information as soon as we get to the beta version.

[Deleted]  
You can't figure out a trivial list of functions for two years - it doesn't display more than 100.
 
What is this project navigator?
 

It says here http://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/interface/toolbox/toolbox_market about the Market tab, where is it?

Another question: I'm trying to download a demo version of the product from the market, but nothing works. Opera (12.14) says "There is no associated application for this extension. Chrome(25.0.1364.152 m) seems to run something (appears "hourglass" for five seconds) then nothing happens.

 
nasdaq:

It says here http://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/interface/toolbox/toolbox_market about the Market tab, where is it?

Another question: I'm trying to download a demo version of the product from the market, but nothing works. Opera (12.14) says "There is no linked application for this extension. Chrome(25.0.1364.152 m) seems to run something (appears "hourglass" for five seconds) then nothing happens.

Refresh the terminal

 

I also have the 778 version.

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