Questions on mt5 functionality - page 4
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Have you tried Ctrl + Z?
Any programmer can use buttons, especially if there have been dozens of actions. Why not in the menu, like in MT4 or any Word?
Any programmer can use buttons, especially if there have been dozens of actions. Why not in the menu, like in MT4 or any Word?
Add the required commands to the panel yourself, please. To do this, right-click on the panel and select configure.
There are so many commands now and they don't all fit in the toolbar.
Yedelkin:
And where is Time[] array declared? From this part of code, you can see only that this array is not declared.
In MT4 It is"Predefined Variables"
Maybe it's about global program variables?
But in any case, you have this array declared in your code, and the compiler is swearing at it?
Right click on the panel -> Setup, and there select from the available buttons "Undo" and "Redo"
In MT4 It is "Predefined Variables"
Add the required commands to the panel yourself, please. To do this, right-click on the panel and select configure.
There are so many commands now and they don't all fit in the toolbar.
And you click on this "unclear" when the code is open and see the result :)
I press "Var" nothing happens and "f" moves to the text (code) of some function or variable ...
These buttons must be important, but their meaning is still unclear to me.