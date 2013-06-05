Questions on mt5 functionality - page 4

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Yedelkin:
Have you tried Ctrl + Z?

Any programmer can use buttons, especially if there have been dozens of actions. Why not in the menu, like in MT4 or any Word?

 
nasdaq:

Any programmer can use buttons, especially if there have been dozens of actions. Why not in the menu, like in MT4 or any Word?

Right-click on the panel -> Settings, and there select from the available buttons "Undo" and "Redo"
 

Add the required commands to the panel yourself, please. To do this, right-click on the panel and select configure.

There are so many commands now and they don't all fit in the toolbar.

 

Yedelkin:
And where is Time[] array declared? From this part of code, you can see only that this array is not declared.

In MT4 It is"Predefined Variables"

I don't understand how "it" is in MT5
 
nasdaq: In MT4 it's "Predefined variables".
I don't understand how "it" is in MT5

Maybe it's about global program variables?

But in any case, you have this array declared in your code, and the compiler is swearing at it?

 
i_logic:
Right click on the panel -> Setup, and there select from the available buttons "Undo" and "Redo"
Thank you
 
nasdaq:

In MT4 It is "Predefined Variables"

I don't understand how "it" in MT5
"It" through CopeBuffer, for example.
 
Renat:

Add the required commands to the panel yourself, please. To do this, right-click on the panel and select configure.

There are so many commands now and they don't all fit in the toolbar.

Thank you, it's unclear why you didn't put the "default", there's something "unclear" in their (the buttons) place
 
nasdaq: there's something "unclear" in their (the buttons') place
Click on this "unclear" when the code is open and see the result :)
 
Yedelkin:
And you click on this "unclear" when the code is open and see the result :)

I press "Var" nothing happens and "f" moves to the text (code) of some function or variable ...

These buttons must be important, but their meaning is still unclear to me.

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