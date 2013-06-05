Questions on mt5 functionality - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Judging by my tone, have I offended you in some way?
The point is that in general in MT5(in comparison with MT4), the user's communication time with the system (I mean a simple trader and can't say anything about advantages or disadvantages of program manipulations) - so the time has increased - what is done in MT4 in one click, here you need 2 or more. There's probably no point in spelling out the details, as the developers hardly read it.
You have not heard the tone. That was a harmless joke about how there are things significantly more complicated than this little thing (just unchecking the box.) ))
The developers are reading the forum from the get-go. So, feel free to post what you think on the forum and feel free to write a comment to Service Desk. They will consider it and will even reply to you individually.
The developers read the forum from start to finish. So write everything you think on the forum and you can also write a suggestion to Service Desk. They will definitely consider it and will even answer you individually.
Thanks for the invitation, but the impression is that no one is not affected by it and, of course, all these little things, but when they are a lot you can not notice, somehow not.
For starters, a couple of "conveniences":
- It is not easy to draw a simple line on the graph through the selected points - the accompanying icons (a small crosshair and a plate with coordinates) reliably cover the selected point.
- In order to remove a graphic made yesterday or earlier, you must select (activate) each graphic object and only then can it be removed.
- it is not easy to draw a simple line on a graph through the selected points - the accompanying icons (a small crosshair and a plate with coordinates) securely cover the selected point.
...
- In order to remove graphics made yesterday or earlier, you need to select (activate) each graphic object and only then can it be removed.
You can first select all objects to be deleted and press Del. Or right-click on one of the selected objects to open the context menu. There are many useful options:
//---
You can also open Object List window (Ctrl+B) and select all necessary objects there and then delete them by pressing Delete button.
So they've also added this non-disabling "convenience" to MT4. The problem is that it only bothers traders - programmers do not bother, so no one will change anything.
Yes, I guess it will stay that way. And there's still a "carload" of such tricks, but I have no desire to waste time on this fuss.
Tol64 even offers two well-known options, but I do not even think that he does not know how to simply delete graphics in MT4.
Where in the editor is the undo of the last action?
------------------------------------
What do you mean?
"Time
Gets the value of the Time series item by the specified index. "
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/standardlibrary/expertclasses/expertbaseclasses/cexpertbase/cexpertbasetime
"Time
Prohibits change of time coordinate. "
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/standardlibrary/chart_object_classes/obj_controls/cchartobjectbmplabel/cchartobjectbmplabeltime
Why does it not work?
datetime New_Time;
New_Time=Time[0];
Compiler complains : 'Time' - undeclared identifier
Where in the editor is the undo of the last action?
Where in the editor is the undo of the last action?
------------------------------------
What do you mean?
"Time".
Gets the value of a Time element by the specified index. "
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/standardlibrary/expertclasses/expertbaseclasses/cexpertbase/cexpertbasetime
All commands work fine in the editor.
And Time you look at the class, note the link you provided.
The compiler complains : 'Time' - undeclared identifier