Questions on mt5 functionality - page 7
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Log entry: "2013.03.10 16:13:34 Browser Please upgrade your Internet Explorer to 8.0 or higher". Upgraded Explorer, helped.
Log entry: "2013.03.10 16:13:34 Browser Please upgrade your Internet Explorer to 8.0 or higher". Upgraded Explorer, helped.
Shame! And Hi-Tech Trader)) with old browser) what OS? XP?
Explorer is not used. OS yes XP, it's reliable. There is technology and then there is: We make billions from the ponces of youth. (c) Apple :)
PS
Today I've finished rewriting my robot from MQL4 to MQL5 and now I'm testing it with Cloud Network is a technology.
Not bent in any way.
In terms of functionality and convenience, the fifth unit is a head above the fourth one. MQL5 Storage and Intellisense alone are worth a lot, not to mention the debugger and profiler.
I categorically agree.
However.
The debugger and profiler are locked to the chart windows.
And in a good way it should be closed to strategy tester with possibility to choose both Symbol and Timeframe and, of course, testing period.
Or, you may have a choice: Chart or Strategy Tester.
This is necessary not only for weekend coders but also for professionals debugging their developments on the Tools that are not available 24 hours a day.
I don't see anything new for me on the current Profiler implementation.
There is not enough time to execute a line of code or at least a block, a loop.
About synchronization of data in Window (Chart).
There is a problem. Especially when you open a symbol you haven't used for a long time.
99% of programmers don't know what to do with it because of the lack of examples and documentation.
If you make a library for data checking and pumping and insert the call of the library in each Expert Advisor and indicator, it will not be very effective when using multiple indicators.
Therefore, it's better not to generate Ontic and Oncalculate before data synchronization,
Or add a checkbox in the Synchronous or asynchronous mode settings (as now).
Good evening,"one click trading" are there any plans for any further adjustments or additions to this feature
Good evening,"one click trading" are there any plans for any further adjustments or additions to this feature
Good evening,"One-Click Trading" are there any plans for further adjustments or additions to this function?
And the value of the volume, selected in one-click function, reset only when you reload the terminal and shows the last volume that was purchased, that is, the last used value (volume) in the panel one click occurs only after reloading the terminal (I hope I can someone understand, because I can not articulate correctly)
If the settings are set :default volume, the last used value, then after buying it does not change in the panel trade in one click, with me on the four and five
Why are .set files created in MT5 not readable in MT4?
MT5 creates unicode files.
MT4 does not understand unicode files, because MT4 works with ANSI files
9. MQL5: Added compatibility of ex5 programs with DLLs created using .NET.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/23/page15#comment_283583