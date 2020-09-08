Who can share their experience of using Push notifications in MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 using MetaQuotes ID? - page 3
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The share of androids and iPhones is not underestimated, but in the smartphone market...And masses of people use regular phones.
I have come across these sales estimates. Naturally, there will only be an increase in the future, so I am in favour, but later.
Put out data on what percentage of smartphones and phones professional traders have.
This data is not relevant to the current topic.
Put out data on what percentage of smartphones to phones professional traders have.
That's for sure, but where to get it, except to ask colleagues... Again, in favor of phones... Maybe someone else has a different situation.
But again, I am only in favour of development... But about the current mass demand I have given my opinion.
Professional work only at the desk... Let's say SMS is not needed.
That's for sure, but where to get it, except to ask colleagues... Again, in favor of phones... Maybe someone else has a different situation.
But again, I am only in favour of development... But about the current mass demand I have given my opinion.
Professional work only at the desktop...Say and SMS is not needed.
I know a manual worker who has a system with 1 hour-3 days postures, and just sitting a lot of time at the computer spoils the trade.
And if the system is semi-automatic?
Although your indignation is more suited to the theme of "whether we need a mobile terminal," terminals already have, so...
One more thing about sms, I have a corporate sim card and I've tried lots of different ways to set up sms notifications.
Free ways don't always work. I had to buy an sms package on one website. Although there are no such problems with the tablet, you can send notifications to email or push or sms.
Or other regular communication between terminals?
Only a password would be needed to receive the messages.
Renat, are there any plans to introduce such push notifications from terminal to terminal, for example for remote management?
Or other regular communication between terminals?
But we would also need a password to receive the messages.
Unfortunately, no.
We cannot communicate with millions of terminals around the world all the time.
Renat, are you planning to introduce such push notifications from terminal to terminal, for example, for remote management?
Or for other regular terminal communication?
Only we would need a password to receive the messages.
1. You can try to implement it yourself.
For example as a socket client server (other options are also possible).
The question is only about security and functionality.
2. I think that this is how to connect МТ5 terminals (if they are to be connected in a single logic).
I have not decided yet about MT4, but at least there are some variants.
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For example, this is what my phone screen looks like, with almost all of my messages read in the inbox (pops up at the top):
Also, if the limit on the length of a push message is fixed, it would be possible to send long messages as several small ones, as many messages now come truncated.