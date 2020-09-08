Who can share their experience of using Push notifications in MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 using MetaQuotes ID?
I still don't know where to get the ID
there is no "open the mobile version of the terminal and go to the Settings -> Messages page" in the android version.
I still don't know where to get the ID
There is no such item "open mobile version of the terminal and go to Settings -> Messages" in android version.
Detailed description is available in MetaTrader 5 Help → Client Terminal Settings → Notifications
Notifications
The client terminal supports sending notifications of various events to mobile devices powered by iOS and Android using push notifications. Thanks to this feature, the trader is always aware of what is happening.
Push notifications are short messages of no more than 255 characters. Push notifications are delivered immediately and are not lost along the way.
Push notifications from the client terminal can be sent in two ways:
Through the MQL5 application
A special SendNotification function is available in MQL5 which allows the MQL5 application to send push notifications to a MetaQuotes ID specified in the terminal settings.
Through the Signals function
The client terminal allows to create the signals designed to notify about the market events. They can be managed in the "Signals" tab of the "Toolbox" window. One of the types of events notification is sending push notifications.
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To allow the client terminal to send messages, enable the "Allow Push Notifications" option.
Next, specify one or more MetaQuotes IDs separated by commas. To find out your MetaQuotes ID, open the mobile version of the terminal and go to the Settings -> Messages page. This is what this page looks like in the mobile terminal for iPhone:
To test the sending of messages, click on the "Test" button. If sending is successful, you will see the corresponding message, and a test notification will be sent to your mobile device.
If you do not yet have the mobile terminal version installed, please use the links:
A detailed description can be found at MetaTrader 5 Help → Client Terminal Settings → Notifications
i have read it ten times. otherwise i would not have mentioned it
But I do not have a screenshot of mrProF's settings.
You probably did not make this feature for all phones ?
You have probably not made this feature available to all phones?
What kind of phone do you have? What OS version? What build of the terminal?
What kind of machine do you have? What OS version? What build of the terminal?
build 587.
It must be old?
but no update as googleplay shows the same one as of 18 april 2012.
LG-P500 / 2.3.3
build 587.
It must be old?
But there is no update as googleplay shows the same one on 18 april 2012.
LG-P500 / 2.3.3
Please manually go to google market and install MetaTrader 4 for Android. The version for MetaTrader 5 does not yet have Push notifications settings.
MetaQuotes ID is the same for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. This means that you can send notifications to MetaQuotes ID from any mobile terminals and from any desktop MT4/MT5 terminal. There is no MT4 -> MT4 or MT5 -> MT5 binding.
Please manually go to Google Market and install MetaTrader 4 for Android. The version for MetaTrader 5 does not yet have Push notifications settings.
MetaQuotes ID is the same for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. This means that you can send notifications to MetaQuotes ID from any mobile terminals and from any desktop MT4/MT5. There is no MT4 -> MT4 or MT5 -> MT5 binding.
Yes. But in this case it will be the MT4 Android.
Even if I get an ID and then delete MT4, MT5 will not accept anything.
So i will wait for new build of MT5.
Yes. But the MT4 Android will accept the notifications in this case.
Even if I get the ID and then delete MT4, MT5 will not accept anything.
So i will wait for a new build of mt5.
If the goal is to get notifications from MT4/MT5 desktop apps, then you can put MT4 for Android.
As I pointed out earlier, it makes no difference where to send notifications from. You can send from MetaTrader 5 to a MetaQuotes ID which has been linked to a specific copy of MetaTrader 4 for Android or iPhone, etc.
If the objective is to receive notifications from MT4/MT5 desktop apps, then you can put MT4 for Android.
I've figured it out now. Push only works if you have internet.
Of course, it's not a full-fledged alternative to SMS. But it will work for some other purposes.
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In the latest builds of MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 we have released a good SMS replacement.
We are talking about free push notifications to mobile terminals for iPhone and Android via SendNotification(string text) and notification method in alerts.
Any impressions after using these notifications or no one has ever used them?