Sad story - page 7
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By the way friends... about scale and angles. Of course changing the scale changes the angle, we've already discussed that. But I think for those interested in this strategy and who decided to write an Expert Advisor on it, it will be useful to choose your own, specific scale and find its value of the angle by experiment.
How is it possible to have a chart with the price on one axis and bars 0,1,2,3 on the other axis... - How will the angle on this chart depend on the scale of the chart?
Alexey gave examples of charts with different scales - the angle was the same everywhere.
The problem "to measure the slope of MA" in your statement is elementary - it is solved by one formula from school mathematics. No, of course, it is possible to complicate everything, if only there were a desire and listeners.
And about writing and one formula... I don't know, you know best... I guess so. But that's not what I was told for some reason. That it's not easy and no one bothered to write it. Although I immediately explained that I need this adviser and am even willing to pay. You, for instance. You say it is elementary. So, write it and upload it in the Expert Advisor's base. Let it be good for everybody. It will be good for me and for all the curious people. If it's not too much trouble.
And about writing and one formula... I don't know, you know best... Yes, I guess so. But that's not what I was told for some reason. That it's not easy and no one bothered to write it. Although I immediately explained that I need this adviser and am even willing to pay. You, for instance. You say it is elementary. So, write it and upload it in the Expert Advisor's base. Let it be good for everybody. It will be good for me and for all the curious people. If it's not too much trouble.
How come no one has taken it up? And this?https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/4082 - status of 'in progress'.
To dispel doubts about the impact of scale on your problem - question:
"At what angle is the pink line?"
The main thing is not to confuse the warm with the soft. The absolute angle will not work, we have to invent a new term - points per candle (time, tick)...
The main thing is not to confuse soft with warm. The absolute angle won't work, we should invent a new term - points per candle (time, tick)...
If, according to the ToR, the "trend pro angle" MA is used as the slope gauge, thenthe "chart scale" does not play any role here.
And why should we calculate the "visual" slope of the MA? Only the slope in coordinates - "price - bar number in sequence" is of interest.
How come no one has taken it up? And this?https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/4082 - status of 'in progress'.
To dispel doubts about the impact of scale on your problem - question:
"What angle is the pink line?"
Meaning - no one here on the forum has taken it up. Since I became desperate to write on the forum, and only after 5 programmers refused or just completely unprincipled stopped responding to my emails somehow and started ignoring my request to write. I won't post those letters here as you did the link. But that man, at the link, who wrote my EA strategy, coped with it normally and it was obvious at once that the man was concrete. I can do it, but I cannot - sorry. I have done it without any weird childish cunning and ambiguity. And about the pink line, this is a question for programmers. If you read the thread carefully, I have already written that I am neither a baker nor a programmer. I am a trader. I don't measure angles with formulas, but with visual tools that you programmers have written. And for me it doesn't matter how this tool works from the inside, what's important is that it works. And using my strategy, I make money.
Dear programmers. The end of the story was not too sad for me. Thanks to all who responded and were interested in it. I wish you profits and interesting puzzles. Problem solved. Adieu...