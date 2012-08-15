Sad story - page 7

New comment
 
There is no limit to perfection... Constant optimisation and improvement of the algorithm is underway )))
 
By the way friends...about scale and angles. Of course, when you change the scale, the angle changes, we've already discussed that. But I think for those interested in this strategy who decided to write an EA using it, it would be useful to choose a specific scale and find the angle by experimenting with it.
 
Have you tried making an application in the relevant section https://www.mql5.com/ru/job - maybe there will be a solution, because with a subject title like that, not every programmer will look at it
MQL5 работа
MQL5 работа
  • www.mql5.com
Заказы на разработку программ для трейдинга
 
uriukti:
By the way friends... about scale and angles. Of course changing the scale changes the angle, we've already discussed that. But I think for those interested in this strategy and who decided to write an Expert Advisor on it, it will be useful to choose your own, specific scale and find its value of the angle by experiment.

How is it possible to have a chart with the price on one axis and bars 0,1,2,3 on the other axis... - How will the angle on this chart depend on the scale of the chart?

Alexey gave examples of charts with different scales - the angle was the same everywhere.

The problem "to measure the slope of MA" in your statement is elementary - it is solved by one formula from school mathematics. No, of course, it is possible to complicate everything, if only there were a desire and listeners.

 
There, above the thread, Alexei posted my pictures. I am talking about something else, about the fact that those who have not managed to fix the scale can adjust their own scale resolution with their own, although found anew, angle. I'm trying to help in general... Above, people wrote that they could not fix the scale, that the tool"trend line by angle" creeps when the scale is changed.

And about writing and one formula... I don't know, you know best... I guess so. But that's not what I was told for some reason. That it's not easy and no one bothered to write it. Although I immediately explained that I need this adviser and am even willing to pay. You, for instance. You say it is elementary. So, write it and upload it in the Expert Advisor's base. Let it be good for everybody. It will be good for me and for all the curious people. If it's not too much trouble.
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Типы объектов
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Типы объектов
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Типы объектов - Документация по MQL5
 
uriukti:
And about writing and one formula... I don't know, you know best... Yes, I guess so. But that's not what I was told for some reason. That it's not easy and no one bothered to write it. Although I immediately explained that I need this adviser and am even willing to pay. You, for instance. You say it is elementary. So, write it and upload it in the Expert Advisor's base. Let it be good for everybody. It will be good for me and for all the curious people. If it's not too much trouble.

How come no one has taken it up? And this?https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/4082 - status of 'in progress'.

To dispel doubts about the impact of scale on your problem - question:

"At what angle is the pink line?"

MQL5 работа: IRGMAN, советник, 2 МА и "Трендовая линия по углу"
MQL5 работа: IRGMAN, советник, 2 МА и "Трендовая линия по углу"
  • www.mql5.com
Нужен советник. Описание и обсуждение здесь. http://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6920 Нужен советник. Описание и обсуждение здесь. http://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6920 Нужен советник. Описание и обсуждение здесь. http://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6920 Нужен советник. Описание и обсуждение здесь. http://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6920 Нужен советник. Описание и обсуждение здесь. http://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6920...
 
The main thing is not to confuse the warm with the soft. Absolute angle is definitely not going to work, you have to come up with a new term - some points per candle (time, tick)...
 
FAQ:
The main thing is not to confuse the warm with the soft. The absolute angle will not work, we have to invent a new term - points per candle (time, tick)...
We can discard everything and leave only points, time, volatility and volumes. And we will operate only with these points. Everything else that has been done before is just misleading. )))
 
FAQ:
The main thing is not to confuse soft with warm. The absolute angle won't work, we should invent a new term - points per candle (time, tick)...

If, according to the ToR, the "trend pro angle" MA is used as the slope gauge, thenthe "chart scale" does not play any role here.

And why should we calculate the "visual" slope of the MA? Only the slope in coordinates - "price - bar number in sequence" is of interest.

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Свойства объектов
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Свойства объектов
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Свойства объектов - Документация по MQL5
 
abolk:

How come no one has taken it up? And this?https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/4082 - status of 'in progress'.

To dispel doubts about the impact of scale on your problem - question:

"What angle is the pink line?"

Meaning - no one here on the forum has taken it up. Since I became desperate to write on the forum, and only after 5 programmers refused or just completely unprincipled stopped responding to my emails somehow and started ignoring my request to write. I won't post those letters here as you did the link. But that man, at the link, who wrote my EA strategy, coped with it normally and it was obvious at once that the man was concrete. I can do it, but I cannot - sorry. I have done it without any weird childish cunning and ambiguity. And about the pink line, this is a question for programmers. If you read the thread carefully, I have already written that I am neither a baker nor a programmer. I am a trader. I don't measure angles with formulas, but with visual tools that you programmers have written. And for me it doesn't matter how this tool works from the inside, what's important is that it works. And using my strategy, I make money.


Dear programmers. The end of the story was not too sad for me. Thanks to all who responded and were interested in it. I wish you profits and interesting puzzles. Problem solved. Adieu...

12345678
New comment