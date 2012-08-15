Sad story - page 2
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6 points. But without an instrument and a specific measurement to talk about it
taftology, sorry. Try to fix the scale and only
then measure the graph with the tool " trendline by angle". I'm writing from a tablet now, I'll try to mark those points later.
And if you add another MA with a period of a little over 60, then the intersection of this additional MA with MA-60 will probably show a point with the right angle. Or does it only seem that way at first sight?
On your screenshot, given that the scale is fixed, there are
points. But without an instrument and a specific measurement to talk about it
taftology, sorry. Try to fix the scale and only
then measure the graph with the tool " trendline by angle". I'm writing from a tablet now, I'll try to mark these points later.
Perhaps I didn't quite understand how you are fixing the scale. For example, if the section I gave before (February to April of this year). What scale fixing settings would you use.
Tol64, lock 1:1.
Yes, I have carefully read everything you wrote in the first post. Let's just say there is no tautology. )) I'm having some kind of problem with it. That is, I check the checkbox on Fix scale 1:1 and it self-checks the checkbox on Fix scale option. Trying to uncheck the checkbox at the Fix scale option at the same time removes the checkbox at the Fix scale 1:1 checkbox.
This is how the image will look on the chart when the checkboxes are selected:
//---
I cannot yet understand why. )) That is why I asked you how it looks like in your case. When you're at your computer, show me a full-screen screenshot. You see, it is important for mutual understanding, otherwise it really is a sad story. )))
After you have fixed the scale, try using the lens tool - +. As you have fixed the scale and not the screen. I have pictures like that, I'll download them now and post them here.
When zooming with the -/+ keys, you can set 6 (six) zoom options (from 1 to 6). Which one do you use?
What I am trying to tell you with all these questions is that each of these options affects the degree of the trend. You can simply make a deviation in points instead of a degree. And you can pick up the deviation when optimizing the parameters and choose the best option.
Is your system assuming input only? Is it a pivot? No stops/stakes, trailing etc?
it can be discussed after finding a way to describe the main thing in code.
Works the same for buying and selling. It's not a flip. And the pictures clearly
You can see that when you change the scale of the program window, the scale of the chart does not change .